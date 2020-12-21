India vs Australia 2020: This is What Mohammad Kaif Had Suggested to Prithvi Shaw During IPL Final

Prithvi Shaw is having a nightmare. He has failed to click at the opening slot while batting against Australia in Adelaide, getting out at the scores of duck and four. To top it all, he dropped a simple catch of Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne. If that wasn't enough, Team India also slumped to a huge loss in Adelaide as they registered their lowest Test score --36/9. A lot of experts and former cricketers have said that India should ring in the changes and the most prominent among them would be dropping of opener Prithvi Shaw. Mohammad Kaif, who was a mentor to Shaw during his stint at Delhi Capitals revealed an interesting tale.

“Your technique definitely helps you to play the good balls. You don’t get to play the moving balls in India which Prithvi Shaw is facing from Starc or Cummins. They are the world’s best bowlers who bowl at a speed of 145 kph. This was the first time Shaw has played a pink-ball Test match and it is on Australian soil. So that difficulty was bound to come,” Kaif said.

“Coming to fitness, when the IPL final happened I had taken him aside. I am such a coach who does not disturb the player much, we also get evolved along with the player’s planning and thinking. When you are scoring runs, you can spend less time at the net, take breaks and do your recovery. But when a player is out of form, he is not scoring runs, then whether he is Sachin or Dravid, we all spend extra time in the nets and make the nets difficult.” “You play against the new ball, call the bowlers to bowl to you at the nets. I told Prithvi Shaw that when you pay attention to your fitness, take extra catches, do the extra batting, running and do training in the gym, you also train your mind.”

“I will give my own example of the NatWest Trophy. I was not that strong technically but I had the mental strength and belief that I will fight and play out the spell. So there is a connection with training,” Kaif said. "Virat Kohli is the biggest example of that. You train your mind with the fitness work you do. When you are in a difficult phase, when you are out of form, apart from technique if you are mentally strong it helps you to come out of that phase,” the former India cricketer signed off.