- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
India vs Australia 2020: Varun Chakravarthy's Story Does Put a Smile on Your Face, Says Sunil Gavaskar
While there were some surprise picks in the Indian team for the Australia tour, there were a few players who were duly rewarded for their consistency. One of them is Tamil Nadu's Varun Chkaravarthy. The mystery bowler has been impressive for KKR also in this season picking 13 wickets from 11 games.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
While there were some surprise picks in the Indian team for the Australia tour, there were a few players who were duly rewarded for their consistency. One of them is Tamil Nadu's Varun Chkaravarthy. The mystery bowler has been impressive for KKR also in this season picking 13 wickets from 11 games.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Perplexed with Rohit Sharma's Exclusion from Team, Demands Clarity
Speaking about his success story, former India Sunil Gavaskar said that Varun's story reminds everyone that with hard work, anything can be achieved. "It does put a smile on my face (his story). It just tells you dreams do come true. He had given up and again restarted, he wanted to become a fast bowler. Through all those things, you must believe in yourself and your dreams come true," Gavaskar said.
"Chakravarthy is there not just for his five-for but the way he has bowled throughout the entire tournament. He has not given so many runs, he has picked up wickets at crucial times in the middle overs. He has not allowed the batsmen to settle down against him at all," Gavaskar said.
"Clearly, reward for some fine performances in the IPL."
ALSO READ - India Vs Australia squad: KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain for Limited-over Squads; Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Miss Out
India's T20I squad for Australia tour: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4224 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
All Recent Matches