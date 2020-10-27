India vs Australia 2020: Varun Chakravarthy's Story Does Put a Smile on Your Face, Says Sunil Gavaskar

While there were some surprise picks in the Indian team for the Australia tour, there were a few players who were duly rewarded for their consistency. One of them is Tamil Nadu's Varun Chkaravarthy. The mystery bowler has been impressive for KKR also in this season picking 13 wickets from 11 games.

Speaking about his success story, former India Sunil Gavaskar said that Varun's story reminds everyone that with hard work, anything can be achieved. "It does put a smile on my face (his story). It just tells you dreams do come true. He had given up and again restarted, he wanted to become a fast bowler. Through all those things, you must believe in yourself and your dreams come true," Gavaskar said.

"Chakravarthy is there not just for his five-for but the way he has bowled throughout the entire tournament. He has not given so many runs, he has picked up wickets at crucial times in the middle overs. He has not allowed the batsmen to settle down against him at all," Gavaskar said.

"Clearly, reward for some fine performances in the IPL."

India's T20I squad for Australia tour: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.