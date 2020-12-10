- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli Consolidates Top Spot In Latest ICC ODI Rankings
India might have lost the ODI series against Australia, but skipper Virat Kohli has cemented the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Alongside him is his deputy Rohit Sharma, who had to miss the series due to an injury.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
India might have lost the ODI series against Australia, but skipper Virat Kohli has cemented the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings. The skipper had two fifties in a losing cause but that was enough to consolidate the top spot. This means he will end the year at the top spot. Alongside him is his deputy Rohit Sharma, who had to miss the series due to an injury. He stood right behind Kohli at the second spot. Meanwhile pacer Jasprit Bumrah is at third spot in the bowlers' ranking.
Also, all-rounder Hardik Pandya who missed out on a superb century during the third and final ODI in Canberra, have entered the top fifty in ICC ODI Rankings for Batters. He is now at 49th. Australia skipper Aaron Finch's superb form which included scores of 114, 60 and 75 propelled him to fifth position, while Steve Smith too is back in top 20 for the first time since 2018. He is currently at fifteenth with 707 points. Meanwhile all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a stunning comeback in the top 20. He scored 167 runs with a strike rate of 194.18 and is now at 20th position. He last broke into top 20 back in February 2017.
Earlier this week, ICC issued its latest T20I rankings. India batsman KL Rahul has entered the top three of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while skipper Virat Kohli has also moved up by a spot following the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia which the Men in Blue won 2-1. Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, has displaced Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the number three spot. In the next two matches against the Aussies, Rahul returned with scores of 30 and 0. Kohli, who scored a brilliant 85 in the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which Australia won by 12 runs to avoid a series whitewash, has gained one spot to be at the number eight spot.
England's Dawid Malan continues to be at the number one spot after scoring 173 runs against South Africa in the three-match T20I series which the Eoin Morgan-led side won 3-0. Malan has a 44-point lead over Pakistan's Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year.Among the bowlers, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan sit at the top of the rankings and is followed by his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot. There's no Indian in the top 10 T20I bowlers. In the all-rounders' list, Mohammad Nabi is at the numero uno spot and is followed by Shakib-al-Hasan and Glenn Maxwell.
Meanwhile, The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking