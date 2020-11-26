- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli In Favour of Resting Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami for ODIs, T20Is
India are unlikely to field Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah together in the limited overs game, skipper Virat Kohli confirmed.
- IANS
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that his primary pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be played selectively during the white ball series to prepare for the long four-Test series beginning next month.
Also read: No clarity at All on Injury Issues of Rohit & Ishant, Says Virat Kohli
India play three One-day Internationals, starting Friday, followed by three T20 Internationals before the Test series begins on December 17. India are already fretting over the fitness status of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.
"It is a no-brainer. They have played the full IPL season and have been bowling [with] great rhythm. It is important to manage their workload and give them break and hence the chance for youngsters comes into play. You want to see how people react in different situations; you are up against different situations. You come to India [team], you manage workloads... you have to look forward to youngsters to perform, maintain the balance. So it is important for us to manage bowlers' workload. We have to see where our bowlers stand and managing workload will be crucial factor," Kohli said at a virtual press conference on the eve of the first ODI on Friday.While Shami played 14 matches, bowling over 53 overs, Bumrah who suffered injury last year and returned only this year featured in 15 matches, bowling 60 overs.
Kohli added that the team management has discussed giving opportunity to youngsters and it will come during the games either Bumrah or Shami or any other senior will be rested."We have discussed those things i.e. giving opportunity to youngsters. They are eager and waiting to get out and play. Australia is a great place to play. It is a chance for them to learn something new about their own games, grow that confidence and take it to a different level. It is important for them to grow, and it is important for us to give them opportunity. We want to see how they shape up," Kohli said.
