India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli To Hold Special Team Meeting Before Departure, To Stay in Touch Via Whatsapp-Report
According to Inside Sport, this meeting is aimed at boosting the morale of the players after losing the first Test to Australia by eight wickets. Apart from the team meet, Kohli will be meeting each player individually before leaving the island country.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli has reportedly decided to hold a special team meeting before leaving for the home country. The captain will not be seen in action in the remaining three games of the series as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
According to Inside Sport, this meeting is aimed at boosting the morale of the players after losing the first Test to Australia by eight wickets. Apart from the team meet, Kohli will be meeting each player individually before leaving the island country.The visitors, in the second innings, performed way below the expectations, putting only 36 on the board. The Kangaroos had to just chase 90 runs in their second innings to win the game. They emerged victorious by eight wickets.India has suffered another setback as their key bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to injury. Some players will be required to perform exceptionally well to fill in the places of Shami and Kohli.
Also Read: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India
Ajinkya Rahane will be captaining India in the remaining matches of the series. Rahane is expected to lead from the front in Kohli's absence. In the first Test, he scored 42 in the first innings and a duck in the second. The right-handed batsman will also be attending the team meeting to discuss roles and responsibilities of each player. Inside Sport also reported that Kohli will stay in touch with team from India through the WhatsApp group.
In the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India took a lead of 53 runs after the first innings. India won the toss and decided to bat. Batting first, the tourists put up 244 on the board. On the other hand, Australia got all out at 191 in their first innings. However, the hosts made a strong comeback in India’s second innings, sending the whole team to the pavilion at the total of 36.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking