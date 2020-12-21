CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 2020: Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With a Hilarious Reply to Twitter User Who Asked About India's Batting Collapse

India's batting stunning batting collapse in their second innings of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval happened on Saturday, but the fans are still in disbelief. Ranging from questioning the techniques of the Indian batsmen to lauding the Australian pace attack, fans have been divided over finding the root cause of the reason behind India's lowest-ever total.

India's batting stunning batting collapse in their second innings of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval happened on Saturday, but the fans are still in disbelief. Ranging from questioning the techniques of the Indian batsmen to lauding the Australian pace attack, fans have been divided over finding the root cause of the reason behind India's lowest-ever total. And one such user decided to seek answers for the same tweeting out a screengrab from the match where Indian batsmen can be seen nicking the ball to Wasim Jaffer. After all Jaffer is the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy history and surely would know a thing or two about batting, you would think? But, the former India international has been on a different level when it comes to social media skills these days, and the Mumbaikar was in no mood to talk serious cricket.

India vs Australia: Hazlewood's 5-8, Kohli's Toss-streak Ends & 11 Single-Digit Scores: 10 Numbers from Adelaide Test

Instead, the new 'Meme King' on the sports social media sphere sent out a hilarious tweet much to the delight of his fans:

India vs Australia: 'Pathetic, Shameful' - Former Cricketers Rue 'Massacre' in Australia

Here's what the Twitter used posted:

And here's what Jaffer replied:

And here's are the fan reactions to the reply:

Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With a Hilarious Reply to Twitter User Who Asked About India's Batting Collapse

