India vs Australia 2020: Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With a Hilarious Reply to Twitter User Who Asked About India's Batting Collapse
India's batting stunning batting collapse in their second innings of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval happened on Saturday, but the fans are still in disbelief. Ranging from questioning the techniques of the Indian batsmen to lauding the Australian pace attack, fans have been divided over finding the root cause of the reason behind India's lowest-ever total.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
India's batting stunning batting collapse in their second innings of the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval happened on Saturday, but the fans are still in disbelief. Ranging from questioning the techniques of the Indian batsmen to lauding the Australian pace attack, fans have been divided over finding the root cause of the reason behind India's lowest-ever total. And one such user decided to seek answers for the same tweeting out a screengrab from the match where Indian batsmen can be seen nicking the ball to Wasim Jaffer. After all Jaffer is the highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy history and surely would know a thing or two about batting, you would think? But, the former India international has been on a different level when it comes to social media skills these days, and the Mumbaikar was in no mood to talk serious cricket.
India vs Australia: Hazlewood's 5-8, Kohli's Toss-streak Ends & 11 Single-Digit Scores: 10 Numbers from Adelaide Test
Instead, the new 'Meme King' on the sports social media sphere sent out a hilarious tweet much to the delight of his fans:
Here's what the Twitter used posted:
@WasimJaffer14 Sir, what bothers you looking at this picture? pic.twitter.com/mP32gmNfdB
— GAURAV (@deshpandegau) December 20, 2020
And here's what Jaffer replied:
The unchecked msg box at the top https://t.co/IjNVY3QPt7
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 20, 2020
And here's are the fan reactions to the reply:
— GAURAV (@deshpandegau) December 20, 2020
Well played Sir Jaffer. Well played indeed.
— Aresh (@AreshNaik) December 20, 2020
Wasim bhai overcoming viru paaji as the best troller on twitter
— Michuu fanboy (@NaikThirumalesh) December 20, 2020
Savage
— Vinod (@Tobo_bolta_hain) December 20, 2020
Floored!
— Dr. Himanshu Sharma (@civil_poet) December 20, 2020
Post retirement @WasimJaffer14 sir is hitting the ball out of the park everytime
— ATG (@ATG89772952) December 20, 2020
Shaw, Mayànk & Vihari sent back home by BCCI... pic.twitter.com/H6n7fbfwvX
— Deven (@moksh64017473) December 20, 2020
