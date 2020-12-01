- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
India vs Australia 2020: Wasim Jaffer Makes a Hilarious Offer to Steve Smith to Stop Him from Playing Against India
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday caught the attention of netizens by sharing a funny tweet for Australia batsman Steve Smith. The tweet seems to be making an attractive offer to Smith to prevent him from playing in the remaining ODI, T20 and Test series against India as the right-handed batsman is in a great form against visitors.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday caught the attention of netizens by sharing a funny tweet for Australia batsman Steve Smith. The tweet seems to be making an attractive offer to Smith to prevent him from playing in the remaining ODI, T20 and Test series against India as the right-handed batsman is in a great form against visitors.
ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell’s Cameo and a Hilarious Meme from Wasim Jaffer Sets Internet on Fire
Jaffer hilariously offered Smith a fully-paid trip to Hawaii. The former cricketer shared a photo on Twitter with a message written on it which reads, “Congratulations!! You have won an all expense paid trip for two to Hawaii. Enjoy a month long stay. Departure on any day before 15th Dec.”
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE
Congratulations @stevesmith49!! Don't let this one go! 😄 pic.twitter.com/m3ryHbMwA0
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 30, 2020
India have played two ODIs in the series against Australia and in both the matches, Smith scored hundreds. In the first ODI, he smashed 105 runs, helping his side reach a total of 374 for six. In that match, Kangaroos defeated Men in Blue by 66 runs.
In the second ODI, he scored 104, contributing to the team’s mammoth total of 389. Australia defended the total easily, restricting India to 338 for nine.
In both the games, India bowlers failed to trouble Australian batsmen, particularly Smith, Aaron Finch and David Warner. Even India’s acre bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not been able to make an impact in the ODI series so far.
Smith has scored 209 runs in the ODI series so far at a strike rate of 162.01. The right-handed batsman, however, could not impress with his batting in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.
Jaffer on Sunday trolled another Australia player Glenn Maxwell for his fast-paced batting against India in the second ODI. Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 29-ball 63. In his innings, he hit four boundaries and as many sixes.
The former cricketer posted a picture of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah from movie Sarfarosh with a dialogue of his written on the image. The dialogue reads, “Gunaah Hai Yeh (It’s a crime)”.
.@Gmaxi_32 #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/XG2ZHSXNA8
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 29, 2020
Jaffer seems to have hilariously compared Maxwell’s batting against India to a crime.
