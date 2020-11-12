- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
India vs Australia 2020: Will Pucovski, Cameroon Green Called Up by Australia for India Tests
Will Pucovski and Cameroon Green have been called up to a 17-man Australia squad for the upcoming home Test series against India.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 12, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Will Pucovski and Cameroon Green have been called up to a 17-man Australia squad for the upcoming home Test series against India. Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser are three other notable players who could well make their Test debut in the upcoming series, which is an important one for Australia not only due to the fact that India beat them at home the last time they toured Down Under but also due to the financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic to the board.
"What we saw in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield were a number of players performing exceptionally well," National selector Trevor Hohns said Thursday.
Also Read: Team India Gets Ready to Fly to Australia, Embracing the New Normal
"Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent.
"As was the case with the white ball side we have reverted to a traditional leadership model of captain and vice-captain now we have a settled and in-form group of experienced players," Hohns further said.
"Travis (Head) remains an important member of the senior leadership group and has been integral in the recent success of the side which is now ranked as the best Test team in the world. He has been a great support to Tim and is a very experienced leader."
Also Read: Rohit Sharma to Complete Rehab at NCA After Diwali
The tour begins with the three-match ODI series from November 27, followed by a three-match T20I series and will conclude with the four-match Test series.
Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine (c), James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking