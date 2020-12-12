India vs Australia 2020: Will Pucovski Ruled Out of First Test, Marcus Harris Added to Squad

Pucovski becomes the second Australia opener to be ruled out of the game, after David Warner who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Marcus Harris has been added to Australia's Test squad after young opener Will Pucovski was ruled out officially from the first Test against India due to concussion. Pucovski becomes the second Australia opener to be ruled out of the game, after David Warner who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Pucovski seemed set for a Test debut in the abance of Warner but was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery from Kartik Tyagi during a warm up match between Australia A and India A in Sydney last week. Pucovski, who has concussion-related issues in the past, fell to his knees and remained on all fours for a considerable amount of time.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad," said National Selector Trevor Hohns. "Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."

Harris, 28, has played 9 Tests, the last of which came in the Ashes in England in 2019. He made 35 and 25* in the two innings for Australia A against the Indians in the warm up game last week. He followed it up with a knock of 26 in the pink-ball warm up match.

Harris is set to open with Joe Burns, although he has not been in the best of forms. Burns has made only 51 runs in 8 first-class innings this summer, and made a duck in the first innings of the pink-ball warm up match falling to Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner