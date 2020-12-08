- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
India vs Australia 2020: Will Pucovski's Possible Test Debut in Doubt After Blow to Helmet During Warm-up Game
India vs Australia 2020: After falling for just one in the first innings the 22-year-old had looked composed in the middle in the second dig scoring 23 off 39 balls until he was unsettled by the bouncer.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 8, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Will Pucovski was struck flush in front of the helmet by a Kartik Tyagi short ball that did not rise enough as expected, late on day three of the warm-up game between India A and Australia at Drummoyne Oval, Drummoyne on Tuesday.
India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney
After falling for just one in the first innings the 22-year-old had looked composed in the middle in the second dig scoring 23 off 39 balls until he was unsettled by the bouncer. Pucovski, who has concussion-related issues in the past, fell to his knees and remained on all fours for a considerable amount of time.
Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.
Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
He eventually retired hurt but was seen walking off on his own and asking for drinks. The right-handed opener seemed to be closing in on a Test debut with David Warner out of the first Test against Australia. Incumbent Test opener Joe Burns managed 4 and a duck in his two outings while another Test hopeful Marcus Harris did a tad better than Pucovski and Burns with 35 and 25* in the match.
Pucovski has missed a considerable amount of cricket owing to a series of concussions forced breaks and with the opening Test at Adelaide Oval in eight days time, it looks tough for Pucovski to feature in the match.
As for the warm-up game, young Cameron Green impressed with an unbeaten 125 and 2/12 in his four overs in the second dig to walk away with the Man-of-the-Match award after both teams played out a draw. For India, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill - both vying for a spot at the top of the order in the Indian line-up failed to get going, even though Gill scored a quickfire 24 off 29 balls in the second innings after registering a first-ball duck.
Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Chesterhwar Pujara had a decent outing in the middle. Rahane made 117* and 28, while Pujara scored 54 in the first dig, but fell for an eight-ball duck in the second.
Umesh Yadav closed in on the third pacer's slot for the first Test with good showing while Mohammad Siraj and Karthik Tyagi too impressed. Ravichandran Ashwin too had a good outing in the middle.
