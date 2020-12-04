- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India vs Australia 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan Choke Australia As India Take 1-0 Lead
India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 match as they took a 1-0 lead in the three match T20 series. Chahal and Natarajan shone with the ball picking up three wickets apiece.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
There was a time in the Australian innings when it looked like the Aussies will win and win big. Fans thought it will be a one-sided affair. Finch will bat India out of the game and they will head for Sydney bracing for a do-or-die clash but it wasn't to be. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was brought in as a Concussion Substitute, would change the course of the game as India would pull off an unlikely win in Canberra. The 30-year-old wasn't in the eleven and when he was fielded in the second innings, it raised a few eyebrows. Aussie coach Justin Langer was clearly furious. Whatever it was, the trick worked and Chahal struck instantly, removing Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Two Aussie mainstays gone, just like that.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Meanwhile Kohli brought T Natarajan and he executed a stunning yorker to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. Suddenly the Aussies were reduced to 75 for three and the momentum was back with India. The wicket got slower and slower and Chahal, who was already on a high, came back to dismiss Matthew Wade. By this time the hosts had already lost opener Darcy Short, who threw it away with his score reading at 31. Australia needed someone to stay put and take it deep but the onslaught never came and they fell short by 11 runs. Both Chahal and Natarajan grabbed three wickets apiece.
Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Field as Concussion Sub for Ravindra Jadeja in Canberra T20I
Earlier in the day, India batted first and lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the game. But fellow opener KL Rahul stood and played a 51-run innings. The innings was, as usual, pleasing to the eyes as the Kannadiga played some stylish shots. He was ably assisted by Sanju Samson after skipper Kohli was dismissed for 9. From this point on, Indian innings slowed down astonishingly until Ravindra Jadeja had to up the ante with 23-ball 44. India finally managed to put some respectable total on board with the score reading 161/7.
