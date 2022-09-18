India vs Australia 2022: Ahead of 1st T20I, Chandigarh Police Asks PCA to Clear Dues of Rs 5 Crore

The Indian and Australian cricket teams have arrived in Mohali for their series opening T20I to be played on September 20. However, days before the start of the three-match series, Chandigarh Police has reportedly asked Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to clear the outstanding amount of Rs 5 crore it allegedly owes them for the past eight years now.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the issue was raised by SSP (traffic/security) on Saturday with PCA officials the day India squad arrived in the city for the clash.

“We have made security and law & order arrangements for the stay of both Indian and Australian teams in UT Chandigarh. Also, the Punjab Cricket Association has been asked to make payment of outstanding dues of previous matches held in Mohali, for which security arrangements were made by Chandigarh Police,” Manisha told the publication.

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna didn’t comment on the issue citing the matter being sub-judice.

“Chandigarh Police have been providing us full cooperation and security cover to the cricket teams. The matter related to the pending security bills is sub-judice. Chandigarh Police started providing escort and security cover as soon as the cricket teams entered the UT,” Dilsher was quoted as saying.

The report further claimed that the Australian team, that landed in the city on Friday afternoon, was escorted to their hotel with few personnel provided by the Chandigarh Police. The personnel from the security wing only arrived at the hole later in the evening to take charge.

Meanwhile, Australia held their first practice session at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium on Saturday to gear up for the T20I series. The Indian team is expected to start their training session from Sunday.

The second T20I will be played on September 23 in Nagpur while the third in Hyderabad on September 25. After Australia, India will then host South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

