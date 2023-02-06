'He can be Lethal in Indian Conditions': Shastri Picks Player Whose Form Could 'Decide the Series'

Test cricket in India has always been about spin bowling. It’s one of the crucial aspects that the visiting sides pay extra heed to. It’s difficult to prepare against Indian spinners without any local support and thus, the Australian side, which has arrived for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, has roped in an off-spinner from Gujarat for net sessions whose action resembles ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who’s the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, has a remarkable bowling record against the Aussies. In 18 matches, the off-spinner has scalped 89 wickets at an average of 31.48. Moreover, 226 out of 449 wickets taken by Ashwin in Test cricket are left-handed batters. The numbers themselves speak for why Pat Cummins & Co are keenly preparing to face the Indian off-spinner.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri thinks if ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gets going with both bat and ball, he could well decide the outcome of the series.

“One thing you don’t want for him is to over-plan. He is good enough doing what he is - sticking to that. He is a really crucial player here. His form might well decide the series. Ashwin is a package not just with the ball, he will get you some important runs as well (with the bat).

“If he is on fire in both departments, that might well decide the outcome of the series. He is world-class in most conditions. But in Indian conditions, he can be lethal. If the ball is spinning and biting the dust, he has enough up his sleeves to trouble the Australian batters,” Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports network.

“But you don’t want him to over-think and try too many things because just keep it there and let the pitch do the rest as it does enough in India,” he added.

With Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja set to be the first two spin options for India, there is a fight for the third spinner’s slot between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Shastri believes Kuldeep being a left-arm wrist-spinner gives him the edge over Axar, who is very similar in skillsets to Jadeja.

“As far as the other spinner goes, I would like to see Kuldeep playing, straightaway. You have got Ravindra Jadeja, Axar and him are pretty similar while Kuldeep is different. Also, if you lose the toss and want the ball to spin then. if there is anyone who can spin the ball on day one it will be Kuldeep,” Shastri further said.

“If the track has not too much to offer, he can come into play. Also, roughs will be created and that will come into play with the Australian and Indian pacers’ bowling. A wrist spinner can bring out that bit further and get it to spin both ways. He can take advantage and is crucial,” he added.

