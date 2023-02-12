India vs Australia 2023: Dharamsala Unlikely to Host 3rd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dharamsala will not host the third Test between India and Australia of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, sources close to the developments have informed CricketNext. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association owned stadium underwent renovation recently and isn’t deemed ready enough to host international matches.

As per reports, BCCI has already shortlisted a backup venue and an announcement could be made soon. The venues in contention to host the Test include Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore.

Dharamsala lasted hosted two T20Is between India and Sri Lanka last year in February. Afterwards, the HPCA began the renovation work at the venue that included relaying the outfield and a new drainage system.

As per various media reports, the outfield isn’t ready yet.

An inspection was carried out earlier this month on February 3 with a second scheduled to be held this weekend. A dense grass-cover is needed for the outfield since it’s sand-based and the presence of bald patches means it’s unsafe.

The Dharamsala stadium has so far hosted just one Test match and is counted among the most picturesque venues.

Meanwhile, India have made an excellent start to the series by thrashing Australia inside three days. Ravindra Jadeja put in a memorable all-round show on international comeback with a five-wicket haul followed by a sparkling half-century.

Ravichandran Ashwin then took over in the second innings as he picked a five-wicket haul of his own in quick time as Australia were bowled out for 91.

The second Test of the four-match series is slated to be played in Delhi from February 7. While a the venue for the third Test will be confirmed soon, Ahmedabad will play host to the fourth and final match from March 9.

Australia haven’t won a Test series on Indian soil since 2004 and are hoping to end their wait this time around.

