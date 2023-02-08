'Virat can Certainly Push us Back': Star All-rounder Warns Australia Against 'Kohli Threat' 'Virat can Certainly Push us Back': Star All-rounder Warns AUS Against 'Kohli Threat'

Playing a Test match in and against India has never been easy for the visiting teams in the modern era. A dominant batting line-up, a belligerent bowling attack and immense crowd support makes the job gruelling for the opposition. These challenges will be faced by Pat Cummins’ Australia when they take the field against Team India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting Thursday in Nagpur.

After six long years, the Aussies will be playing a Test series on Indian soil. The last time when they were here, the Virat Kohli-led side defeated them 2-1 despite getting hammered by 333 runs in the first Test. Since then, Australia are yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the current team has done exceptionally well since Cummins took charge and it will aim to avenge the trophy.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has admitted that Kohli will be one of the biggest threats to the visitors in the 4-match Test series. Speaking on the YouTube show, ‘Backstage with Boria,’ Stoinis was of the opinion that the former India skipper possesses the capabilities to ‘push the Aussies back.’

“Virat is one of the best ever. The age he is at and the stage he is in his career, he will want to use this series as his platform. The best players always choose the best series. We have seen in the T20 World cup how good he was. It is an indication of how hungry he is. He is certainly one who can push us back and we will have to get the better of him to be able to win this series. And I can tell you that we will be ready for him,” Stoinis said.

The Australian all-rounder further highlighted the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who is currently recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. Stoini said the youngster not being around might create a chance for the Aussies to win the series.

“Rishabh Pant had a huge impact in the last series in Australia and is a game-changer. So is Jasprit. Any team will miss players of their quality. For us, we will miss the reverse swing of someone like Starc in Nagpur. Having said that we have options. Young Lance Morris for example. What a dream debut it will be for him if he gets an opportunity,” he added.

