'You’re the Expert, Bro': Shastri, Pathan Pull Mark Waugh's Leg over Steve Smith's Poor Slip Catching - WATCH

One can never have a dull moment while watching India vs Australia Test matches. The banters on and off the field keep the series entertaining and lively. This year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy began with the pitch controversy and then gradually shifted towards Jadeja applying ointment to his finger. On Saturday, the commentators hogged the limelight with their friendly quips ahead of the start of play at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Indian commentators Irfan Pathan and Ravi Shastri had a light-hearted moment when they tried pulling the legs of Mark Waugh over slip-catching in the game. Steve Smith was in focus as he had dropped the crucial catches of Rohit Sharma and then Ravindra Jadeja on the second day of the Nagpur Test. Waugh, who earlier criticised Virat Kohli for dropped chances on the first day, was mercilessly trolled by Pathan and Shastri after Smith’s blunder.

During the discussion, the Star Sports presenter asked Waugh about what was being discussed in Australian media. While the former Australia batter had no answer to it, Pathan picked up the ball and threw it at Waugh who grabbed it comfortably.

Shastri responded spontaneously, and quipped, “That is what was missing. You’ve got to take it with one hand…you’re the expert, bro.”

Waugh was disappointed with Smith’s dissatisfactory work at slips. He said, “Disappointing that he dropped three catches. It is very unusual. He is one of the greatest slip fielders in the world. I critiqued Kohli earlier and now it is Smith.”

On Thursday, Waugh criticised Kohli for dropping a couple of catches while fielding at the first slip. The former India captain’s blunders provided extra lives to Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb.

“It’s like he doesn’t think the ball will come to him, looks away from the game,” Waugh had said.

“You have got to read the play. You have got to pretend you are actually batting when you are fielding at first slip to the spinners. Your legs have to be a lot closer to be able to move quickly. Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit. He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn’t expecting it,” he added.

