Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Adelaide Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 15, 2019, 5:40 PM IST

2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15 January, 2019

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

India beat Australia by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:59(IST)
16:46(IST)

That's it then. Dhoni calmly picks a single and India win the match by six wickets. Kohli is delighted and certainly some relief for Indian fans, no emotions as usual from Dhoni as he completes the job yet again!

16:44(IST)

SIX! Dhoni takes India on cusp of victory in sensational style. Straight down the ground and over long on for a maximum!

16:43(IST)

We are going to the last over here, but firmly in control of India at the moment. India need 7 runs from 6 balls at now! Dhoni will take strike!

16:35(IST)

Was turning out to be run a ball over before India pick 5 off the last two balls - first Dhoni picks a three and then Karthik picks two to make that an excellent over for India. They are 283/4 and need 16 from final two overs

16:30(IST)

DInesh Karthik with a crucial boundary there, again the pull shot which fetches him runs. This game looks under control for India at the moment as just 25 runs are needed from final three overs

16:25(IST)

All eyes firmly on Dhoni but Karthik gets a useful boundary there. It was a short ball and Karthik hits it past deep square leg for a boundary, he looked completely in control there. The required run rate just above 8 at the moment, 34 needed from 24 balls

16:18(IST)

SIX! Dhoni takes control here, comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Fantastic shot that and helps bring the run rate under control. India now need 44 from final 5 overs here

16:12(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs, what an innings but he can't see India over the line here. Looks to whip it off his pads but finds mid-wicket perfectly! Great catch that by Maxwell in the deep and Australia on top now. All eyes on Dinesh Karthik and Dhoni as Kohli departs for 104

16:00(IST)

100! Fine ton for Virat Kohli. Been a tough innings in challenging conditions. He knows the job isn't done yet, would certainly like to stay till the end and ensure India level the series. Incredibly, its his 24th ton while chasing. Take a bow King Kohli!

15:58(IST)

Another excellent over from Jhye Richardson, he has certainly been the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Giving absolutely nothing to the batsmen at the moment, just 4 runs from the over and India are now 227/3

15:53(IST)

Eight runs from the over with a couple of wides in the over, Australia not helping themselves with all those extras at this moment! Kohli too is quickly approaching ton here, currently batting on 97!

15:48(IST)

Final 10 overs now, just 1 run from the 40th over here. This means we enter the final phase of the match and India require 83 runs to win. Still a tense finale in the offering you feel, Australia will want to get the wicket of Kohli though

15:34(IST)

No stopping Virat Kohli, goes straight down the ground and the ball hits the sightscreen on the full. He certainly seems to be targetting Nathan Lyon here. 11 runs from the over and the runs required come below 100 now

15:29(IST) Quite interesting then!
15:27(IST)

Kohli certainly upping the ante, late dab there and the ball rushes towards third man for a boundary. Siddle giving chase had no chance their, final 15 overs left in the innings here, India require 112 to win!

15:22(IST)

FOUR! Kohli stands back and cuts hard, first boundary in 20 overs for the Indian captain. Through the off-side and Stoinis had no chance in the deep even though he had to move just a couple of yards. Can he give India a push on here

15:17(IST)

MS Dhoni has come out to join Virat Kohli in the middle here, gets a rousing ovation but it will be key how he performs here. Lot of questions being raised about Dhoni's place in the side and those voices will only get louder if he fails again

15:12(IST)

WICKET! Rayudu's stay at the crease comes to an end, not for a moment did he look comfortable there. Is put of his misery by Maxwell, as Rayudu looks to hit towards the off-side but is caught by Stoinis in the deep. He departs for 24.

15:10(IST)

50! Virat Kohli completes a fine half-century, his  49th ODI fifty for Kohli, 14th as captain, 6th against Australia and 5th in Australia. 2nd 50+ score for Kohli at Adelaide.

15:05(IST)

Rayudu trying hard to break the shackles now but he had mixed results in that over. 20 overs remain and India need 144 runs to win. That will seem easy should this partnership continue. 

15:01(IST)

Maxwell is managing to get some spin off the pitch now, making it far more difficult for the Indian batsmen to generate pace on the ball. India are 149/2 after 29 overs and will need to get a move on soon. 

14:59(IST)

India take a combined 8 runs off overs from Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson. The conservative approach continues thus far but they will need to hit out soon. India are 145/2. 

14:52(IST)

Kohli and Rayudu seem content to take their time and conserve wickets for the interim. That makes sense since both can accelerate later if necessary. 

14:48(IST)

We are now at the halfway mark of the innings and India are 132/2. One gets the feeling that Kohli and Rayudu will need to play big innings' if India are to stand any chance of winning this game. 

14:41(IST)

FOUR! Not the most convincing shot but Rayudu will take that, gets an outside edge but the ball rushes away towards the boundary. The Hyderabadi looking a bit rusty at the moment

14:38(IST)

A couple of quiet overs here,both Kohli and Rayudu willing to rotate strike at the moment rather than go for their shots. Still only 22 overs bowled in the innings, the key will be for India to play as many overs as possible without losing wickets

14:33(IST)

Virat Kohli willing to bide time here, he doesn't seem to be in any hurry and would like to stay in the middle till the end. the question is the kind of support he gets from the other end. That will be crucial if India are to win this game

14:29(IST)

FOUR! Rayudu gets off the mark, using his hands beautifully there and almost guides the ball past the wicket-keeper for a boundary. Gets off the mark after 5 balls, today is another test for the Indian middle-order and something they would like to get right before the World Cup

14:25(IST)

LOAD MORE

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Adelaide Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...
Live Updates: WICKET! Virat Kohli departs, what an innings but he can't see India over the line here. Looks to whip it off his pads but finds mid-wicket perfectly! Great catch that by Maxwell in the deep and Australia on top now. All eyes on Dinesh Karthik and Dhoni as Kohli departs for 104

The nature of a three-match series is such that just one game in, a team will be in a do-or-die scenario. It's India who find themselves in such a situation after losing the first match in Sydney by 34 runs. One more slip at Adelaide on Tuesday (January 15), and the series will be gone. That will be a blow for a side that entered the series as clear favourites. India were the in-form, and more settled of the two sides. Australia had an inexperienced line-up, and came into the series after a year filled with losses. Yet, it was India who seemed rusty. It wasn't like Australia outplayed India completely. India did well to keep Australia to 288 for 5 on a flat track, despite three Australian batsmen scoring half-centuries and another coming within three runs of the landmark. It was the batting which let India down. Rohit Sharma did score a stupendous 129-ball 133, but he was left with way too much to do with little support from the other end at the beginning and the end. It was a knock that had come after India were 4 for 3; Shikhar Dhawan fell for a first-ball duck, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu fell within a space of three balls. That India even had a bit of chance from there was down largely to Rohit.

Rohit did receive support from Dhoni for the fourth wicket, but it also came at the cost of the run-rate. Dhoni helped arrest a collapse with sturdy defence, but his 51 took as many as 96 balls. And just when he seemed to get going, a bad umpiring decision, and the unavailability of the review, cost him his wicket. Neither Dinesh Karthik nor Ravindra Jadeja hung around enough for Rohit to finish the game. But a large part of that was also due to some splendid bowling. Jhye Richardson, who bagged four wickets, seems like one for the future. He's nippy and sharp with the new ball, and also has a deceptive slower one for the death. India have to counter him, and Jason Behrendorff, quickly. India will feel that they can target the other Australian bowlers. Nathan Lyon's off-spin isn't as much a threat in one-dayers as it was in the Tests. India have a side largely filled with right-handers, and they wouldn't mind taking on Lyon. Peter Siddle and Marcus Stoinis were expensive in the first game too. Australia might not change a winning combination so early, but they might consider playing Adam Zampa as the lone spinner given he can take the ball away from the Indian batsmen. Mitchell Marsh has recovered from illness and is available for selection too, but it's hard to see where he'll fit in immediately. Adelaide is burning at close to 40 degrees, making things difficult as well.

Australia could have got more with the bat but they will be pleased with their show. Over the last couple of years, they have struggled to bat out 50 overs. In Sydney, they did that comfortably, and with wickets to spare. They got decent partnerships through the middle overs and had wickets in hand for the final push. That they got 93 runs from the last 10 overs was down to their steady batting in the middle phase. Aaron Finch and Alex Carey, the openers, didn't contribute much but the next three batsmen made half-centuries. Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh negotiated the spinners in the middle overs to set the base. Peter Handscomb then batted in a busy fashion, top-scoring with a 61-ball 73. Stoinis too made an effective, unbeaten 47. That Australia got close to 290 with Glenn Maxwell facing just five balls should please them. India missed Jasprit Bumrah at the death. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was effective early but was hit around in the latter stages. Mohammed Shami was effective but wicketless. Khaleel Ahmed was seen as the weak-link. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were tidy, but couldn't prevent partnerships in the middle overs. India even had Ambati Rayudu bowling a couple of overs, but with him being reported for a suspect action, they might have to look elsewhere for a sixth bowling option. Will they get in Kedar Jadhav for Dinesh Karthik?It's India who are left with these questions to answer, while Australia aim their first one-day series win in two years.
2nd ODI Live ScoreAaron Finchaustraliacricket scoreInd vs AusIndiaIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018India vs Australia 2019india vs australia live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonivirat kohli

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...