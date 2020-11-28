India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Pandya vs Zampa, Dhawan vs Cummins & Other Key Battles To Watch Out For

Even in the huge loss, Indian batsman showed why they are a batting powerhouse in world cricket. As we move to the second ODI, let's take a look at the possible match-ups.

Hardik Pandya vs Adam Zampa: These two have a history. Pandya can be at his mercurial best when it comes to the spinners and even more so when he faces Adam Zampa. Back in 2017 in Indore ODI, he absolutely murdered the spinner. And now in Sydeny during the first ODI, Pandya had made his intentions clear that he is not willing to back down. But at the end of the day, Zampa usually have had the last laugh.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Pat Cummins: Dhwan can be slow at times but once he is set he will make you pay. Like he did against Australia in Sydney. Dhawan looked brilliant at times and came into the game with some solid IPL form where he hammered a couple of centuries. Cummins can be excellent with his bouncers and can move the ball away at times. Dhawan accounted for 74 in the first ODI, will he be up against the liked of Cummins, well that needs to be seen.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Steve Smith: Bumrah will be up against a classy batsman in Steve Smith. Smith can be classy with his drives and can pick up the pace with ease like he demonstrated in Sydney. Meanwhile Bumrah can really be handy with his yorkers.