India vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted XI | India Could Bring in Saini, Australia Likely to be Unchanged

Australia are likely to be unchanged for the second ODI in Rajkot after thrashing India by 10 wickets in Mumbai.
It's India who have plenty of selection calls going into the must win game. Rishabh Pant is unavailable due to concussion, and KL Rahul is set to keep wickets once again.
Kedar Jadhav could replace Pant in the line up, likely to get the edge over Manish Pandey due to his bowling abilities. Shivam Dube too could be in the reckoning.
India could also bring in Navdeep Saini for Shardul Thakur, after the latter's costsly spell of 0-43 in 5 overs last match.
The second ODI starts on Tuesday at 1.30 pm in Rajkot.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
