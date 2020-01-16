Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

168/4 (71.1)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 19.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted XI | India Could Bring in Saini, Australia Likely to be Unchanged

Australia are likely to be unchanged for the second ODI in Rajkot after thrashing India by 10 wickets in Mumbai.

Cricketnext Staff |January 16, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Predicted XI | India Could Bring in Saini, Australia Likely to be Unchanged

Australia are likely to be unchanged for the second ODI in Rajkot after thrashing India by 10 wickets in Mumbai.

It's India who have plenty of selection calls going into the must win game. Rishabh Pant is unavailable due to concussion, and KL Rahul is set to keep wickets once again.

Kedar Jadhav could replace Pant in the line up, likely to get the edge over Manish Pandey due to his bowling abilities. Shivam Dube too could be in the reckoning.

India could also bring in Navdeep Saini for Shardul Thakur, after the latter's costsly spell of 0-43 in 5 overs last match.

The second ODI starts on Tuesday at 1.30 pm in Rajkot.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more