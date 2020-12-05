India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: How to watch India vs Australia Today's match on SonyLIV

Know how to watch IND vs AUS today's 2nd T20I online. Both the teams will be looking to draw first blood in this series.

India will be taking on hosts Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6. Virat Kohli’s men will be looking to secure another win after their 11-run victory at the Manuka Oval in Canberra to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After two disheartening defeats in the ODIs, India made a dramatic comeback with two wins, including the one in the first T20I. The previous T20I match against Australia in the series saw the Men in Blue display a brilliant all-round performance to pick a 11-run victory.The hosts will look to regain lost momentum and look to level the series on Sunday. However, the Aussies have to deal with injuries to their key players Aaron Finch and Ashton Agar. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith should give them enough to take on the visitors.

India would have retained their winning combination in the second T20 but Ravindra Jadeja who suffered an injury in the first T20I has been ruled out of the series and the team management has named Shardul Thakur as his replacement.A win at Sydney will help India register their 13th win in 22 encounters against Australia while Australia will be desperate to avoid a series loss.

As the third match is expected to be a crucial one for both teams, cricket fans can enjoy it on SonyLIV app.To watch the match on SonyLIV, people will have to buy one of the three subscription plans. Those who want to subscribe for one month will have to pay Rs 299 and for six months will be charged Rs 699. The yearly subscription of SonyLIV costs Rs 999.

How to watch match on SonyLIV

Step 1: Open the PlayStore and type SonyLIV in the search box

Step 2: Install the app

Step 3: Open the app and register using email ID or phone number

Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan

Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy India vs Australia match