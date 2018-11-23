Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Melbourne, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 23, 2018, 7:46 PM IST

2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 23 November, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Match Abandoned

16:34(IST)
16:32(IST)

Looks like its the rain gods who have the final say as the 2nd T20I between India and Australia is called off!

16:26(IST)

If rain stays away, we might well get in a five-over decided, with India needing 46 runs to victory. That should be exciting!

16:25(IST)

Still not much to update here, though the rain has stopped, but we are also getting closer and closer to the cut off time!

16:10(IST)
16:08(IST)

Looks like its raining again, that's as frustrating as it can be. Just as the players were coming back onto the field, they are being forced back into the sheds. Rahul has a smile on his face! Nothing much you can do if weather gods want to have some fun.

15:56(IST)

Some good news but we will keep our fingers crossed, looks like we will have the chase soon as the rain seems to have completely stopped.

15:47(IST)
15:36(IST)

Again, rain had stopped but just as the players were coming onto the pitch, the downpour has started again. The rain keeps getting heavier and this means we will lose more overs. Otherwise, target for India would have been 137 in 19 overs

15:15(IST)

Well it seems just as the covers were coming off, the rain gods have intervened again. Light showers at the MCG yet again.

15:08(IST)

Thankfully, the covers are coming off quickly and it seems we might get a full 20 over game in the end, provided of course there are no further interruptions. 

14:52(IST)

McDermott is really providing a late surge to the Aussies and providing some sort of respectability to the total, but the players continue to play despite an outpour. Australia are 132/7 and Kohli also looks angry. They finally call the covers after the over. Australia are 132/7 after 19 overs

14:48(IST)

Excellent over this for Australia, Ben McDermott really taking the attack to Khaleel Ahmed. Clubs a six and also finds a couple of of boundaries in the over. 19 runs are coming in that over, Australia are 127/7

14:42(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah is impeccable as usual, he concedes just 2 runs in that over. Australia struggling to reach even 120 at the moment and will be nothing less than a miracle to challenge India at the moment. Australia are 103/7 at the moment

14:40(IST)

Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed for 20 off 10 balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

         2nd time Coulter-Nile’s innings strike-rate was 200 or above in T20Is.
         4th consecutive wicket for Bhuvneshwar with the batter’s score under 20.

14:36(IST)

WICKET! Well that doesn't last long, he looks to play over square leg but holes out to Manish Pandey in the deep. Simplest of catches for him and Coulter-Nile departs for 18 off 9 balls. Australia are 101/7 after 16 overs here

14:34(IST)

SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile seems to be striking them excellently at the moment, gets another one right from the middle and the ball goes over deep mid-wicket and into the stands.

14:32(IST)

Krunal Pandya has finished his quota of four overs here. He gave away 12 runs in that last over with Coulter-Nile taking a boundary off him with a cracking shot. That apart McDermott and Coulter-Nile ensured Pandya did not have too many dot balls and kept rotating the strike. Australia are 92/6 after 15 overs. 

14:30(IST)

Carey's wicket brought to the crease Nathan Coulter-Nile who did not need wait a moment and sent Yadav into the stands over his head. Both he and McDermott took three singles from Yadav's over and kept the scoreboard going. Nine runs came from the over as Australia are 83/6.

14:27(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav has joined the party now with his first wicket of the innings. Alex Carey (4) went for a slog sweep and did not get a hold of the shot and Krunal Pandya's safe hands gave India their sixth wicket. 

14:16(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes now, gets some grip from the pitch and Maxwell completely plays inside the ball. It turns away and kisses the off-stump. Maxwell is delighted, Australia are 62/5 and faltering apart here.

14:05(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has come into the attack now, Ben Mcdermott is the new batsman out for Australia. It will be intriguing to see how Maxwell approaches this, will he continue to play his shots or look to hold back. Australia are 46/4 after 8 overs here

14:00(IST)

WICKET! This goes from bad to worse for Australia, Bumrah comes into the attack now and gets a wicket straight away. Stoinis looks to play in the air but hits it straight to Dinesh Karthik in the deep. Stoinis departs for 4 and Australia are 41/4

13:57(IST)

Marcus Stoinis has come out to join Glenn Maxwell now, Australia completely under the pump at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav is still to come into the attack here. Australia are 40/3 after 6 overs as the powerplay comes to an end

13:53(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel is on fire here, the ball pitches and comes back in. Short looks to play across the line, but gets an inside edge which clatters onto the stumps. Khaleel is off again! Short departs for 14 and Australia are 35/3

13:50(IST)

Glenn Maxwell has come out to join D'Arcy Short in the middle here, extremely important partnership this for Australia. If India can get another wicket right now, then they will certainly be in control of the proceedings

13:44(IST)

WICKET! Chris Lynn's stay at the crease ends, its the slower ball and Lynn is deceived. Bottom hand comes off the bat and he just top edges that, Krunal Pandya takes a good running catch in the deep. Khaleel celebrates in style, Lynn departs for 13. Australia are 27/2

13:42(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed running in from the other end, he changes his ends midway but that seems to have effected his momentum. Bowls a full toss and Lynn will put that away all day. Hits it straight past the bowler and the ball goes away to the boundary. Some drizzle also in the air as we write this

13:36(IST)

Another drop? Chris Lynn looks to go for the maximum, Bumrah at fine leg goes for the jump but he seems to have misjudged the catch. Could have gone behind and taken it comfortably. What's worse is its gone for six. 10 runs from the over and Australia are 19/1 after 3 overs.

13:34(IST)

DROPPED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets another outside edge, this time off D'Arcy Short but it goes down. Rishabh Pant dives to his left, collects the ball but it goes down as soon as his elbow hits the ground. That might prove to be crucial! Australia still 10/1

Catch all the live cricket score from the second T20I between India and Australia at Melbourne through Cricketnext's live blog. The live telecast of the second T20I between India and Australia (IND v AUS) will start at 1:20 PM on November 23 (Friday). The match can be seen live on Sony Six and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

That India were favourites going into the three-match Twenty20 Series in Brisbane was no understatement. They had after all won 13 of their last 15 T20Is before the one played out at the Gabba while Australia were coming off four consecutive losses in the 20-over format. Therefore, the result in the opening encounter where the hosts overcame a mighty Indian outfit by 4 runs (DLS method) came as a bit of a surprise as Australia showed just why they aren’t walkovers in their own backyard. The two teams now head to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the second T20I where the Indians will be eager to prove a point while Australia will be keen on continuing their good run and seal the series on Friday. Everything that had been going wrong for the Australians came together in the opening game. Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis fired with the bat while leg-spinner Adam Zampa who has been in and out of the side of late returned with excellent bowling figures of 2/22 in four overs which included the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Sent into bat, Lynn (37 in 20), Maxwell (46 in 24) and Stoinis (33 in 19) all powered the hosts to 158/4 in 17 overs on a pacy Gabba deck. The revised target of 174 in 17 overs proved too much for India despite a scintillating 42-ball 76 by Shikhar Dhawan. The bowling unit then had Jason Behrendorff picking up the early wicket of Rohit Sharma while Billy Stanlake troubled the Indian batsmen with the extra bounce. Stoinis' nerveless last over when he had just 12 runs to defend will augur well for the hosts as well. "We have got good memories in the team. We dominated T20s last year. We were in good form not so long ago. Obviously, things have not gone our way but we know we are still a good side," said Stoinis after the game. Andrew Tye's returns of 3-0-47-1 are a cause of headache for captain Aaron Finch, but he will hoping the seamer finds his rhythm back in the second outing. What will probably have the hosts chuffed is Lynn getting back among the runs. The 28-year-old has been a prolific run-getter in franchise cricket all over the globe but hasn't yet been able to showcase his full potential in the international circuit. Now, having started off the T20 series well, Australia will hope for some more 'Lynnsanity' come Friday.

For India, on the other hand, an early wake-up call might not be such a bad thing. There were a few glaring lapses on the field which included two dropped catches and a fairly straightforward run out chance. The bowling too lacked the fire which has been associated with the Indians. Dhawan, after the game admitted that missed chances in the field cost the side dearly. "Of course, missed chances in the field had their own impacts,” he said. “The dropped catch and missed run out opportunity but that is part and parcel of the game and we took it in our stride. We conceded a few extra runs in the middle overs.” The difference between the two sides in the opening T20I was the number of sixes each side hit. While Australia had 9 maximums to their name, India had just the 4 of them.

There were way too many loose balls by the visitors on the day which were dealt with rather easily. Krunal Pandya (4-0-55-0) and Khaleel Ahmed (3-0-42-1) were both taken to the cleaners by the Aussie batsmen even as the other three bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav were miserly. Not having a sixth bowler in such circumstances hurt India badly. The visitors might have also missed a trick by not including Yuzvendra Chahal considering the kind of returns Kuldeep and Zampa had. With the MCG surface likely to take turn there is a chance India might consider fielding both Kuldeep and Chahal for the key encounter. The batting barring Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik (30 in 13) too looked off-colour with Rohit, Rahul and Kohli, for once, failing to fire. While India is unlikely to make any changes in the batting unit, having had a feel of the environment Kohli-led India will want to give a better account of themselves at the MCG. India have happy memories of the ground having defeated Australia in a T20I the last time they were in the country in 2015-16. The conditions are expected to be batting-friendly and a high scoring in affair is in the offing. A strong-70,000 crowd is expected at the MCG on Friday which will make the atmosphere even more lively.

Squads
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed
