India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: India Look to Seal The Deal in Sydney

India would want to extend their unbeaten streak as they look to seal another T20I series against Australia in Sydney on the 6th of December. India has not been beaten in their last 6 bilateral T20I series.

India

India would look to seal the series when they face Australia in the second T20I at the SCG on Sunday, the 6th of December. The visitors, led by fine batting performances by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and a brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling by concussion substitute, Yuzvendra Chahal took the lead in Canberra with an 11-run victory. India last lost a T20I series in February, 2019 - at home against Australia. Since then they have remained unbeaten and would be looking to seal their fifth consecutive T20I series at the SCG.

Ravindra Jadeja is out of the T20I series due to a concussion after being hit on the helmet by a MItchell Starc bouncer in Canberra. His place in the XI in Sydney would be, most probably, taken by his concussed substitute and the Player of the Match of the first T20I - Yuzvendra Chahal. The only other possible change in the batting line-up could be getting in Shreyas Iyer at number 5 in place of Manish Pandey.

Mohammed Shami went for a few runs in Canberra and may be rested with Jasprit Bumrah coming into the XI. The rest of the bowling looks sorted. T Natarajan was very impressive on his T20I debut and returned with three wickets. Washington Sundar continued from where he left in the IPL 2020 - he was, once again, brilliantly restrictive and conceded just 16 runs in his 4 overs (two overs in the powerplay) in Canberra.

Australia

Australia has a few injury issues - their biggest worry would be the availability of their in-form captain, Aaron Finch. He suffered a hip injury against India in Canberra and remains a doubtful starter in Sydney. If he does not make it to the XI, Matthew Wade might fill in as stand-in captain and open with D'Arcy Short.

The batting will rely heavily on Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell - after excelling in the ODIs both of them failed to deliver in the first T20I in Canberra and would be desperate to make amends with big contributions to level the series.

Australia have released Cameron Green from the squad and drafted in the experienced, Nathan Lyon who could find a place in the XI. The home team will again expect a big performance from all-rounder, Moises Henriques, who was brilliant, both with the bat and ball in Canberra.

WHEN: 6th December, 1:40 PM IST

WHERE: Sydney, Australia

TELECAST: SonyTen1

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV

India Team News

Chahal in place of Jadeja and Bumrah in place of Shami will be the two likely changes.

Possible Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 T Natarajan, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Team News

Alex Carey could play in the middle order if Finch is unavailable due to injury. Lyon may find a place in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: D'Arcy Short, 2 Matthew Wade, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Lyon, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Australia lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches.

To watch out for

Virat Kohli is a big-match player. He raises his game in the matches that matter the most. He would know the T20I series is at stake and a win would be a big statement and psychological boost ahead of the Test series. He did not succeed in Canberra but expect a big one from the Indian captain in Sydney.

Quotes

India: I have played so many games and was mentally fit. 10-15 minutes before the start of the innings, I got to know I will play. The way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same as well. It was a little harder to score in the first innings: Concussion substitute and Player of the Match, Yuzvendra Chahal after his match-winning spell in Canberra.

Australia: We probably leaked too many runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn't hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period: Australian captain, Aaron Finch after the loss in Canberra.