India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane Credits Debutants Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj for MCG Win

India vs Australia (TEST)

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane may have walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award for his 112 in the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the MCG on Tuesday, but he credited the debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj for showing intent and discipline for the historic win - only the second win for India while chasing in Australia.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane may have walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award for his 112 in the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the MCG on Tuesday, but he credited the debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj for showing intent and discipline for the historic win - only the second win for India while chasing in Australia. The visitors' won by eight wickets on Day 4 chasing down 70 to win to complete a sensational turnaround after being shot down for 36 in the 1st Test at Adelaide.

Visitors Seal Eight-wicket Win at Melbourne to Draw Level in Four-match Series

"Really proud of the players. Credit to debutants Gill and Siraj, they showed character after the loss in Adelaide," said Rahane during the post-match presentation, adding, "Shubman, we all know his first-class career. Even in this game, he showed intent that he can play shots at this level and also show composure. Siraj bowled with discipline. Sometimes you can get carried away but his first-class experience helped him. When you play first-class cricket and then come here, it becomes really easy for the captain."

Jasprit Bumrah Equals Anil Kumble's Unique Boxing Day Record at MCG

After the Adelaide debacle, the talk was how India would be able to bounce back and Rahane emphasised the character that the team showed and the attitude they had heading into the second Test. "The talk was all about showing attitude, character, and intent on the field. Character and attitude were really important to us. It was easy for us to think about Adelaide and get bogged down. We decided not to think about that, it was just one bad hour. It was about coming into this Test with intent and attitude, A collective effort from all individuals, that was the message from me and Ravi bhai," said Rahane, who also notched up his third straight Test win as a skipper emulating MS Dhoni.

Siraj First India Test Debutant to Pick 5 or More Wickets Since Mohammad Shami's 9 in 2013

Crediting the bowlers and the team changes, including the addition of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, Rahane was happy that India's five-bowler theory worked out. India were a bowler down after Umesh Yadav limped off with a calf muscle injury on day three and Jadeja chipped in with 14 overs in the second innings to go with his crucial 57 in the first innings wit the bat.

Umesh Yadav Doubtful for 3rd Test After Suffering Calf Muscle Injury

"Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. Coming to Melbourne, we were thinking about batting first. What was important was bowling with discipline on Day 1. Especially Ashwin who came on in the 10th over and got two crucial wickets. From there on, our bowlers took over. That (five-bowler plan) worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us," he added.

T Natarajan in Line for Test Debut as Umesh Yadav Unlikely to be Fit for 3rd Test?

With this win, India have leveled four-math the series 1-1, and this India's first win away from home when they have fielded first since August 2010.