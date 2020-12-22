India vs Australia, 2nd Test: David Warner Unlikely to be Fit for Boxing Day Test

In Warner's absence Australia will have to retain the opening duo of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns for the second Test before taking a call on who to drop as in when Warner comes in for the third Test.

Opener David Warner is likely to miss the second Test between India and Australia starting December 26 at the MCG as he is yet to fully recover from the groin injury that kept him out of the 1st Test as well. Even though Cricket Australia has already flown Warner and pacer Sean Abbott from Sydney to Melbourne due to restrictions imposed by the New South Wales state government in the wake of another surge of COVD-19 cases, ESPNcricinfo reports, ‘despite intensive rehabilitation programme, which has including using an oxygen chamber, the time frame looks too tight for him to be available.'

Warner had limped out of Australia's second one-day international against the tourists last month in agony after straining his groin and was hopeful of returning for the Boxing day Test. "I am (hopeful), that's one that I never want to miss out on," Warner had told Australian sports radio network SEN about the Melbourne Test."(Adelaide's) my first missed Test through injury so I'm obviously very disappointed with that. “With the big series that it is, it's devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there are going to put their best foot forward."

In Warner's absence Australia will have to retain the opening duo of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns for the second Test before taking a call on who to drop as in when Warner comes in for the third Test. Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second Test. He was struck on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during the first test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets after bowling India out for 36 in its second innings. His unbeaten 51 helped Australia to its 1-0 lead in the four-match series.Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second Test.