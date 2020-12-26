India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1: Sensational Ravichandran Ashwin Leaves Australia Reeling at 65/3

India vs Australia (TEST)

If there was any doubt that the Indian team may be reeling from the Adelaide debacle, the first session of the Boxing day Test at the MCG dispelled any such notions with Ajinkya Rahane's inspired captaincy and Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliant bowling reducing Australia to 65/3 at lunch on Day 1.

India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1

After losing the toss, India started well with Jasprit Bumrah sending back Joe Burns for a ten-ball duck. However, Matthew Wade at the other end took the aggressive route and targetted a wayward Umesh Yadav, who shared the new ball with Bumrah. Debutant Mohammad Siraj has to wait to get a chance to bowl as Rahane opted for Ashwin as his first change bowler as early as in the 11th over and the off-spinner settled into a fantastic rhythm right from the first over. Rahane's decision reaped dividends early as Wade charged down the track to Ashwin trying to flick one over the infield but a leading-edge had him walking back for 30 off 39 balls. Ravindra Jadeja took a good catch after the other India debutant Shubman Gill collided with the former in an attempt to take the catch, but Jadeja managed to hold on to the ball.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labhuschagne found themselves in the middle after the first drinks break and with Ashwin getting enough purchase - both in terms of spin and bounce- he looked menacing. In his third over the TN bowler drifted one down leg with Smith, trying to get off the mark with a glance, found the safe hands of Pujara at leg slip/gully position. Smith departed for a seven-ball duck and Ashwin had the Australian batting kingpin for the second time in the series.

Jadeja, brought in for Hanuma Vihari too got a bowl ahead of Siraj and bowled a probing line. Labhuschagne and Travis Head found the going tough but managed to see off the season, which clearly was dominated by India. Ashwin was the star with two wickets in his kitty, and he almost had Labhuschange trapped in front of the final over before lunch, only to be denied by extra bounce as the Australian survived by a whisker after successfully turning the initial decision.

Brief Scores: Australia 65/3 (Matthew Wade 30; Ravichandra Ashwin 2/17) vs India