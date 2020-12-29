India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4: Aus Bundled Out for 200; India Need 70 to Win and Level Series

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4: Aus Bundled Out for 200; India Need 70 to Win and Level Series
Cameron Green and Pat Cummins fought hard for exactly 55 minutes on Day 4 to delay the inevitable, and the Australian tail wagged well enough till the last over of the extended first session before Ravichandran Ashwin claimed Josh Hazlewood for 10 to bundle out the hosts' for 200. India need 70 to win the second Test and level series 1-1.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
Cameron Green and Pat Cummins fought hard for exactly 55 minutes on Day 4 to delay the inevitable, and the Australian tail wagged well enough till the last over of the extended first session before Ravichandran Ashwin claimed Josh Hazlewood for 10 to bundle out the hosts' for 200. India need 70 to win the second Test and level series 1-1. India claimed four wickets in the session but had to toil for 37 overs in the day for it. Once the new ball was taken, it took only two overs to get the breakthrough. Jasprit Bumrah, expectedly, provided the wicket with a short-pitch delivery directed at the body that had Cummins fending off, that ended at the hands of Mayank Agarwal at second slip. India had the opening, but the impressive Green, and later Mitchell Starc frustrated India.
India vs Australia Live Score | India vs Australia Live Blog
That Cummins and Green played out 35.1 overs in the total - 16.5 on Day 4 - for the seventh wicket did frustrate India, but they managed to score only 57 runs not helping the team's cause, who had dug themselves a big hole at 99/6 on Day 3. Green's composure in the middle under trying circumstances is probably the only positive that Australia can take away from this year's Boxing Day Test.
India vs Australia full coverage | India vs Australia full schedule
The going on Day 4, however, was relatively easy for Cummins and Green in the first hour of play. Ashwin did extract some turn and bounce, but not enough to get the close-in fielders into play. Mohammad Siraj continued his good form in his debut match, jagging back the ball into the right-handers and had a few play and misses inducing some 'uuhs' and 'aahs' from the very chirpy Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.
India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav Doubtful for 3rd Test After Suffering Calf Muscle Injury
Pant and Ashwin even had Rahane take a review on an LBW appeal off Cummins that was originally adjudged not out, but the on-field decision stayed. It took the duo 11 overs to take the first boundary of the day - in the first over after taking the new ball - a cut shot by Green off Ashwin. However, the next over India had the breakthrough. With Mitchell Starc in the middle, Bumrah got a few bouncers in, to trouble the tall fast bowler. Green played a couple of net shots to enhance his reputation but went for a fighting 45 off 146 balls when he failed to clear the infield with a pull shot off Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp catch at midwicket. Lyon and Starc then got together for seven overs before Lyon gloved one down the legside to go for 3. Lyon's wicket signaled an extended session but India failed to break the last wicket stand of Starc and Joh Hazlewood, who have so far combined to six overs. Starc survived a close LBW appeal on Umpire's call in DRS, but Ashwin knocked over Hazlewood with a carrom ball to signal the end of the Australian innings.
Earlier, India enjoyed their best day of the Test series so far on Day 3 to reduce Australia to 99/6 after posting 326 in their first innings, taking a lead of 131, riding on a captain's knock from Rahane - 112 off 223 balls - and Ravindra Jadeja's 57 off 159 balls. Even though India lost five wickets for just 32 runs after Rahane's early run-out on Day 3, the bowlers lead by Ashwin chipped away at the Australian top-order. Matthew Wade made a valiant 40 off 137 before Jadeja had him with an arm-ball. Ashwin and Bumrah picked the key wickets in the form of Marnus Labhuschgane - a peach of a delivery that landed on leg stump and spun away enough to take the edge of the Labhucschange's bat, who went back to defend the marginal length ball - to which he should have moved forward.
Steve Smith's horror series continued as he went for his third consecutive single-digit score (8), bowled round his legs as he shuffled across with the ball just about kissing the leg stump to disturb the bails. With two big guns of the Australian line-up gone early, the hosts crumbled and coupled with a controversial DRS decision against skipper Tim Paine, Australia put themselves in a position from where a draw seemed a remote possibility, let alone a win.
Brief Scores: Australia 200 (Cameron Green 45; Mohammad Siraj 3/35) & 195 (Marnus Labhuschagne 48; Jasprit Bumrah 4/56) lead India 326 (Ajinkya Rahane 112; Mitchell Starc 3/78) by 69 runs
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking