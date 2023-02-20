'Axar ko Bowling Nahi Dena Hai...': Ravindra Jadeja in Splits After Being Questioned by Teammate

Team India registered yet another clinical victory against Australia on Sunday, going 2-0 up in the series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following Axar Patel’s ravishing knock in the first innings, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tormented the Aussie batting with his career-best Test bowling figures – 7 for 42 in 12.1 overs. Australia set India an easy target of 115 runs which was successfully chased down by the host with 6 wickets in hands.

Jadeja has been on a roll in the ongoing Test series. After a 5-month-long injury layoff, he made a sensational comeback in the Nagpur Test where he picked up a five-wicket haul and also played a valuable knock of 70 runs. In Delhi, he ended up with a 10-wicket match haul and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the series with 17 scalps.

On the other hand, Axar has been highly successful with the bat in hand but has got fewer overs to bowl. With 158 runs, he is the 2nd top-scorer of the series after Rohit Sharma but has bowled only 26 overs in both games.

After India’s victory on Sunday, both all-rounders indulged in a hilarious conversation. Axar asked if Jadeja is bowling well just to keep him away from the bowling crease.

“Sir, meri to bowling aa nahi rahi hai. Axar ko bowling nahi dena hai isliye aisa ball dal rahe ho kya? (Sir, are you bowling like this so that Axar doesn’t get a chance to bowl?),” Axar asked Jadeja in a video shared by bcci.tv.

The question left both of them in splits but the on a serious note, Jadeja explained that the role of a spinner increases when the team is playing on this kind of track.

“They [the Australians] prefer playing the sweep and reverse sweep. My effort was to bowl stump to stump. If they miss and the ball stays low, then the ball is bound to hit the stumps. That’s what happened today when five balls hit the stumps,” Jadeja replied.

As many as five Australian batters went for the ugly slog sweep while some tried non-existent reverse sweep off deliveries bowled on either off-middle or leg-middle line. They were either bowled or trapped leg before in the process as the deliveries started staying low.

