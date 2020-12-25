India vs Australia 2nd Test: How to Watch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Today's Match on SonyLIV

Know how to watch IND vs AUS today's 2nd Test online. Australia will be keen to repeat the Adelaide result, while India will look to play safe and aim for a draw.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: How to watch India vs Australia Today's match on SonyLIV | India will be taking on hosts Australia in the 2nd Test of the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on Saturday, December 26. The iconic Boxing Day fixture is sure to test the nerves of the Indian squad after their dismal performance in the first pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

The defeat at Adelaide where India lost by eight wickets was even more embarrassing, as the visitors were reduced to a minimum score to 36 runs, their lowest in the long format. Team India had a decent first innings as they piled 244 runs on the back of good contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. They even managed to restrict the Aussie first innings to 191.

However, the hosts despite conceding a significant lead in their first innings, they made a strong come back with their bowling. The Aussie attack led by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood was not only enough to dismantle the Indian batting line-up but also restrict them to just 36 runs in the second innings. In the second innings no Indian batsman could score in double figures.

It didn’t take long for opener Mathew Wade who departed scoring 33 and Joe Burns unbeaten 51 to chase a mere 90 runs and give their side a massive eight-wicket victory.

As the second match is expected to be an exciting one for both teams, cricket fans can enjoy it on SonyLIV app.

To watch the match on SonyLIV, cricket enthusiasts will have to buy one of the three subscription plans. They can purchase plans for one month at Rs 299 and for six months will be charged Rs 699. The yearly subscription of SonyLIV costs Rs 999.

How to watch match on SonyLIV

Step 1: Open App Store/Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Download and install the SonyLIV app

Step 3: Open the app and register on the app

Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy the live streaming of the match

