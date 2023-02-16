India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch Border-Gavaskar IND vs AUS Test Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After claiming a sensational victory over Australia in the opening Test, Team India would now be eager to continue the winning momentum in the second game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India had thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur. The second Test of the series is scheduled to start on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer made his return to the squad for the second Test against Australia. Iyer was previously ruled out of the opening Test against the Aussies due to a back injury.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are expected to pick a third spinner for the second Test. Australia have not revealed which spinner would join Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon in the first XI. Ashton Agar has been Australia’s first-choice left-arm spinner on their last tour of India. Left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann was later added to the squad as Mitchell Swepson’s replacement.

Ahead of Friday’s second Test match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date second Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The second Test match between India and Australia will take place on February 17, Friday.

Where will the second Test match India vs Australia be played?

The second Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the second Test match India vs Australia begin?

The second Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia second Test match?

India vs Australia second Test match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ashton Agar

