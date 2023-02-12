IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia Make Major Change in Squad After Mitchell Swepson Flies Back Home

Australia have included spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the squad ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 17 in Delhi. According to cricket.com.au, he has replaced his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson who will be heading home to attend the birth of his child.

Swepson couldn’t make it to the playing XI for the first Test in Nagpur which the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs to go 1-0 up in the 4-match series. He will now fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancée, Jess.

Kuhnemman addition to the squad will give the Aussies a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar. He is currently playing the Marsh Sheffield Shield where he recently claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG.

The visiting Australian side is currently dealing with a couple of injury concerns. All-rounder Cameron Green, who wasn’t available for selection for the first Test, is currently recovering from a finger injury and the Aussies are hopeful for his return to Delhi face-off. If he makes it to the playing XI, then the visitors might have the window to field an extra spinner alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

As confirmed by Pat Cummins on Saturday, Mitchell Starc will join the squad in Delhi for the next game. The left-arm quick didn’t feature in the series opener due to a finger injury. At the same time, the Aussie captain has also stated that Josh Hazlewood won’t be available for the next game as well.

Batsman Matthew Renshaw, who came in a surprise selection ahead of Travis Head, is also carrying a knee concern that would make the Aussies sweat harder on Green’s availability.

After losing the first Test in Nagpur by a huge margin, Australia will look for ways to bounce back in the series. On Saturday, India capitalised on the fear of spin in the minds of the Australian batters on a spin-friendly wicket, to bowl them out for 91, their lowest total in India and second lowest ever.

With the victory, India have set themselves for a 3-0 win they need to comfortably seal their berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) Final to be held later this year at the Oval in London.

