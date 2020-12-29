CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia 2nd Test: Tim Paine Rues Poor, Sloppy Cricket; Lauds Chris Green's Performance

India vs Australia (TEST)

CONCLUDED

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

2nd INN

200 /10

(103.1) 1.94

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

326/10

(115.1) RR 2.83

2nd INN

70 /2

(15.5) RR 4.42

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Tim Paine Rues Poor, Sloppy Cricket; Lauds Chris Green's Performance

Australia skipper Tim Paine was upfront about his team's performance that saw Australia lose the Boxing day Test and let go of their lead in the series after the Adelaide win, saying he was disappointed with poor and sloppy cricket that his team played at the MCG.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Tim Paine Rues Poor, Sloppy Cricket; Lauds Chris Green's Performance

Australia skipper Tim Paine was upfront about his team's performance that saw Australia lose the Boxing day Test and let go of their lead in the series after the Adelaide win, saying he was disappointed with poor and sloppy cricket that his team played at the MCG. India beat Australia by eight wickets after the visitors managed to set a target of 70, riding mainly on the back-of lower-effort led by rookie Chris Green.

India vs Australia: 'Running Out of Superlatives For This Man' - Shubman Gill's Debut Inspires Memefest on Social Media

"Pretty disappointed. We played some poor cricket, sloppy cricket for a major part of the game, said Paine, adding, "Credit to India, they forced us into mistakes with the bat, ball and also on the field. And when you do that against a quality team, it costs you. But again, need to credit India as they put us under pressure." Australia who were on point with their catching and fielding in the first Test had a forgettable Test at Melbourne in terms of fielding dropping at least half-a-dozen catches in the second Test.

India vs Australia: 'One of the Greatest Comebacks in the History of World Cricket' - Ravi Shastri

Paine also conceded issues with batting need to sorted. They were bundled out for 195 and 200 in the match and with in the absence of big scores from their two big players - Marnus Labhuschagne and Steve Smith - no one else stepped up. Opener Joe Burns managed 0 and 4 in the match. "We have issues with the batting and need to get it sorted," said Paine.

India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Muttiah Muralitharan’s Unique Test Record at the MCG

Australia's lone bright spot in the match was rookie Chris Green's valiant effort lower down the order which ensured India had to bat again and chase a taget. Chirs struck at it for 146 balls and batted almost 36 overs with Pat Cummins to deny India early on day four. Paine lauded the allrounder's effort. " We've seen the temperament that he (Green) showed and as he plays more games, he'll get even better, which is exciting," added the Australian skipper.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches