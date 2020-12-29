India vs Australia 2nd Test: Tim Paine Rues Poor, Sloppy Cricket; Lauds Chris Green's Performance

India vs Australia (TEST)

Australia skipper Tim Paine was upfront about his team's performance that saw Australia lose the Boxing day Test and let go of their lead in the series after the Adelaide win, saying he was disappointed with poor and sloppy cricket that his team played at the MCG.

India beat Australia by eight wickets after the visitors managed to set a target of 70, riding mainly on the back-of lower-effort led by rookie Chris Green.

"Pretty disappointed. We played some poor cricket, sloppy cricket for a major part of the game, said Paine, adding, "Credit to India, they forced us into mistakes with the bat, ball and also on the field. And when you do that against a quality team, it costs you. But again, need to credit India as they put us under pressure." Australia who were on point with their catching and fielding in the first Test had a forgettable Test at Melbourne in terms of fielding dropping at least half-a-dozen catches in the second Test.

Paine also conceded issues with batting need to sorted. They were bundled out for 195 and 200 in the match and with in the absence of big scores from their two big players - Marnus Labhuschagne and Steve Smith - no one else stepped up. Opener Joe Burns managed 0 and 4 in the match. "We have issues with the batting and need to get it sorted," said Paine.

Australia's lone bright spot in the match was rookie Chris Green's valiant effort lower down the order which ensured India had to bat again and chase a taget. Chirs struck at it for 146 balls and batted almost 36 overs with Pat Cummins to deny India early on day four. Paine lauded the allrounder's effort. " We've seen the temperament that he (Green) showed and as he plays more games, he'll get even better, which is exciting," added the Australian skipper.