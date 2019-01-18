India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Melbourne Highlights - As It Happened

16:38(IST)

Virat Kohli: As Dhoni said, it wasn't such an easy wicket to bat on. We luckily had two set batsmen there who knew what to do got the job done. We brought on Chahal as Kuldeep had already played a few games and we didn't want to make it predictable, he (Chahal) played beautifully. We've been here along time, it's been an amazing tour. We drew the T20 series, won the Test series and now the ODIs. If you had given me these results before the tour, I would have gladly taken them. We are feeling confident as a side, approaching the World Cup