India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Melbourne Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 7:48 PM IST

3rd ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 18 January, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Australia by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal

Highlights

16:38(IST)

Virat Kohli: As Dhoni said, it wasn't such an easy wicket to bat on. We luckily had two set batsmen there who knew what to do got the job done. We brought on Chahal as Kuldeep had already played a few games and we didn't want to make it predictable, he (Chahal) played beautifully. We've been here along time, it's been an amazing tour. We drew the T20 series, won the Test series and now the ODIs. If you had given me these results before the tour, I would have gladly taken them. We are feeling confident as a side, approaching the World Cup 

16:33(IST)

Aaron Finch: We took it down to the wire, we batted really well in the first two innings, probably should have set the target a bit lower on this pitch. We gave away a couple of chances which made our job really tough. 

16:30(IST)

Huge roar as MS Dhoni is named man-of-the series here: It was a slow wicket, so it was a bit difficult. We had to take it to the end as their main bowlers were finishing the quota of overs. That was the plan, well supported by Kedar as he played a lot of unorthodox ball. Important to interchange positions and ensure team strength remains the same, happy to bat wherever the team needs me!

16:27(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is named player-of-the-match for his figures of 6/42. 

16:26(IST)
16:20(IST)
16:18(IST)

FOUR! Jadhav finishes with a boundary, fantastic finish that and India easily win the series 2-1! Dhoni remains unbeaten on 87 and Jadhav remains unbeaten on 61.

16:15(IST)

We will be needing a final over here! 1 run required from the final over, Jadhav will take strike..

16:14(IST)

FOUR! Straight down the ground from MS Dhoni and it beats the mid-off for a boundary. Just 1 run required from 7 balls now..

16:12(IST)

FOUR! Jadhav now steps towards the leg-side and hits it towards the off-side for a boundary. The required runs come below balls remaining now, India completely in control and some celebration in the dressing room!

16:08(IST)

50! The ball rushes away to the boundary yet again, this time its Jadhav's turn as he beats the inner ring and the ball goes for four past backward point. Now, just 14 runs required off final two overs here.

16:04(IST)

DROPPED! Finch drops Dhoni here, that was hit hard but straight to the Australian captain. He should have taken that even though it was a tough one, India steal two as there is a close appeal against Jadhav but immediately after that Dhoni finds the boundary. India doing it easily at the moment!

15:59(IST)

Good over there, he concedes just six runs in that over. India still need 27 runs from three overs here, Dhoni is still not sweating as he has a discussion with the umpire regarding how many overs are left for every bowler

15:48(IST)

FOUR! Crunched from Jadhav and the ball goes straight to the boundary through covers. Siddle under pressure straight away here,  India will fancy their chances here considering the fact that Siddle isn't used to this anymore

15:43(IST)

FOUR! Much needed for India, not the most convincing shot by Dhoni but it hits the glove and goes to the boundary, beating diving Stanlake there. India still require 44 runs here in the final 5 overs.

15:39(IST)

Zampa with a great over for Australia in the circumstances, he concedes just 1 run there. Dhoni doesn't seem to be too worried, infact the commentators seem to be more worried by that. 52 needed of final 6 overs now!

15:34(IST)

Excellent use of the bottom hand by Dhoni, guides it past the inner ring and easily picks up three runs. The big MCG aiding India as well there, India cruising along at this stage, almost on auto pilot at the moment!

15:28(IST)

Loud appeal against Dhoni from Jhye Richardson for LBW, that looked a bit high but Australia want a review. Replays show that the ball would have indeed gone over the stumps, Australia lose their review and Dhoni survives!

15:22(IST)

Dhoni and Jadhav doing it in singles at the moment, Australia should try and do something different to put some pressure on the Indians. Again, 5 runs from the Zampa over without putting in that much of an effort!

15:16(IST)
15:10(IST)

50! That's a fine half-century for MS Dhoni, still not at his vintage best but playing perfectly according to the situation. Third consecutive 50+ scores for Dhoni in ODIs. This is the fifth time, last time he scored three consecutive fifties was in 2014 vs NZ.

15:03(IST)

Outside edge and the ball flies away for a boundary towards fine leg.Jadhav charged down the track there but the ball got too high on him. Luckily, it beats the keeper and the ball goes for a boundary. Much needed as well you feel, Dhoni certainly keeping calm at the moment and doesn't seem to be in any hurry!

14:59(IST)

Billy Stanlake comes into the action now, he concedes 7 runs in that over, India still not willing to take any risks at the moment. The problem for Australia is that most of their wicket-taking bowlers have already bowled 8-9 overs at the moment!

14:53(IST)

A quiet over from Zampa, concedes just 4 runs in that one. Entering the decisive phase of this game now, final 15 overs left in the innings and India require 98 more runs to win here

14:47(IST)

FOUR: A much needed boundary coming from the bat of Jadhav as he plays one from Stanlake through covers. India need 102 win from here as it's 129/3 after 34 overs. 

14:43(IST)

Jadhav and Dhoni don't really need to go for the big shots as of as the run rate required is under 7. India move to 123/3. 

14:37(IST)
14:33(IST)
14:28(IST)

OUT: A lapse in concentration from Kohli sees him edge one from Ricardson. Kohli departs for 46. India are 113/3. 

14:22(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: Dhoni tries to slam Siddle for a big six, but gets an edge instead. Still, he manages to get a four through third man. India are 109/2. 

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Melbourne Highlights - As It Happened

Catch all the live updates of the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne on Cricketnext.com.

Catch all the live updates of the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: Three three-match One-Day International series between Australia and India is in the most interesting possible situation going into the decider. Australia 1, India 1, with winner to take all at the iconic MCG in Melbourne on Friday (January 18).

Things are gradually falling in place for both sides. Australia came into the series in poor form, low confidence, and with questions over their combinations. Two games in, they've made good strides in identifying some key options for the World Cup. India were largely settled and in form, and have taken steps towards filling in some crucial gaps in their line up.

One of those biggest gaps is the middle order batting. While the top three have scored the bulk of the runs for India in ODIs, there have been question marks over the batsmen who follow. The two games have given India plenty of pointers in that direction.

By now, it's clear that India are going to stick to MS Dhoni, at No. 5, no matter what. Virat Kohli made it clear after the second game, saying "there's no doubt he should be in the side". Dhoni had a poor 2018 but has made a good start to the new year with two successive half-centuries, the second helping India past the line in a tense chase. An in-form and confident Dhoni will do wonders to the Indian side.

But it's also clear by now that Dhoni cannot do the job alone. He needs help from his partners, and that cannot always be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, particularly in the fag end of the innings. That's where Dinesh Karthik's 14-b1ll 25* in Adelaide will please India. Karthik has been identified for the finishing role - above Kedar Jadhav who can bowl - and if he fills in consistently, India will not need to rely completely on the top three.

While the two wicketkeepers have shown promising signs, there are slight doubts developing over Ambati Rayudu. He seemed to have made the No. 4 spot his own with good performances against Windies, but has struggled in Australia so far (0 off 2 and 24 off 6), perhaps owing to lack of top-class cricket. Rohit has openly said he 'personally' prefers Dhoni at No. 4, and if Rayudu fails a few more times, the pressure could mount.

For the middle order to take its time to settle in, it's imperative that the top three keep firing. Rohit and Kohli already have centuries in the series, and Shikhar Dhawan played a nice little cameo in Adelaide which he'll want to extend in Melbourne.

The other pointer India have got so far is about their third seam-bowling option once Jasprit Bumrah returns. The newcomers - Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj - have struggled, while Mohammed Shami has done a decent job. India might consider playing Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Siraj, considering the size of MCG. Most importantly for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put behind a poor 2018 and picked up four wickets in Adelaide.

Australia too have taken steps towards identifying a core group for the World Cup. They have posted close to 300 in both the matches, thanks to a firing middle order. Shaun Marsh has led the way with scores of 54 and 131, while Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb also have half-centuries. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have done their finishing duties well, adding power in the lower-middle order.

What Australia will want now is more contribution from openers Alex Carey and Aaron Finch. Carey has 42 and Finch 12 runs in the series.

Australia's bowling, without Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, has done a decent job. That's largely thanks to Jhye Richardson, with Jason Behrendorff playing the supporting role. Behrendorff is managing a sore back and has been replaced by Billy Stanlake on Friday. Australia will also want more from the experienced Peter Siddle.

In both games, India's batsmen have gone after Siddle and Lyon, identifying them as the easiest hitting options. Given the number of right-handers in the Indian line up, Australia have replaced the wicketless Lyon with Adam Zampa's leg-spin for the decider.

Conditions in Adelaide were bordering on extreme, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Melbourne is relatively better, which allowed a few players to cool off and watch the Australian Open tennis action on Wednesday. They'll be back in full intensity for the decider, hopefully producing another tight game. Australia seek their first series win in two years, while India will want to win a successful tour on a high.

Squads:

Australia (XI): Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar.
