Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Ranchi Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 10:05 PM IST

3rd ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 08 March, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Australia beat India by 32 runs

Man of the Match: Usman Khawaja

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:36(IST)

Khawaja is named man-of-the match for his maiden ton: Nothing like winning, especially against this Indian side. With Virat batting like that, you can never really count your chickens. We knew it would be hard for the batsmen to come in and hit straight away, so me and Finch wanted to continue for as long as possible. Stoinis and Carrey finished the innings beautfully, I had been dismissed on 98 before so it was good to get those two extra runs!

21:33(IST)

Finch: It was a solid performance, to get more than 300 on this pitch was a great effort. The opening partnership allowed Maxwell to come in and play his game. I have been working hard and always backed myself to get the runs. Usman played a fantastic knock and Jhye was impressive with the ball as well along with Zampa. Cummins was at his best as usual

21:26(IST)

Kohli: We thought we could be chasing 350+, they batted brilliantly till about 40 overs. We pulled back things well and backed ourselves to chase that. The dew also didn't arrive as we expected. The wicket wasn't improving at all, so we had to make the most of any loose balls. Had to take the odd risk every now and then. Would have had more chance if we were three down instead of five, No team wants to loose wickets in a bunch and we take a lot of pride in our cricket, and it is something we will look to improve. in terms of hitting the balls well, it was one of my finest innings, and even when we were three-down, I thought I had to play my game. But, I was disappointed getting out when the difference between balls and runs were only 20. We will look to make a few changes in the next couple of games, but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances.

21:23(IST)
21:21(IST)

Adam Zampa: We bowled well collectively. Thought the quicks upfront were amazing, Virat is one of the hardest players to bowl to so I wouldn't call him my bunny. I was under a bit of pressure (after being hit for two boundaries before dismissing Kohli). The message from the management and the coach is to take wickets and that was my mindset.

21:15(IST)
21:12(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of the game then, Kuldeep Yadav hits one in the air and captain Aaron Finch gets underneath the ball to take a smart catch. Disappointing for India, Virat Kohli the only man who stood up with the bat but in the end it wasn't enough. Australia win this one by 32 runs and the series is alive heading into the 4th ODI in Mohali

21:08(IST)

WICKET! Shami comes, hits a couple of boundaries and departs. All unfurling quite quickly for India now. The pacer depats for 8 off 4 balls. India require 32 from 12 balls here

21:04(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Jadeja, Richardson gets the wicket. Its the slower ball and the left-hander looks to clear mid-on. The idea wasn't bad but he was deceived by the slower one there. Easy catch for Maxwell and India are now 273/8

21:03(IST)

Jadeja finally gets one from the middle of the bat and deposits it into the stands. India manage to pick 10 runs from the over. A little too late one feels, 41 runs needed from final 3 overs

21:00(IST)

India not really trying at the moment, Ravindra Jadeja not helping himself either by allowing Kuldeep to pick single off the last ball. 51 runs required from the final 4 overs here

20:56(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja will have to indeed play a special knock to get India back into this game. Things certainly not looking good at the moment for the hosts, the required rate has also gone above 10. 54 needed from final 5 overs

20:49(IST)

WICKET! Vijay Shankar departs now, he tries to target Lyon here. Had already got a boundary in the over but then he looks to make it a big one. Holes out to deep mid-wicket where Jhye Richardson takes a good low catch. That surely is the game then, Shankar departs for 32 and India are 251/7

20:45(IST) Zampa finishes a sensational spell and might well be the matchwinner for Australia today!
20:34(IST)

Zampa certainly bowling beautifully at the moment and asking a lot of questions from the batsmen. Again a loud appeal against Jadeja but the umpire turns it down. That looked close though, will be interesting to see the replay!

20:32(IST)
20:31(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Zampa strikes removes Kohli

3rd time he has dismissed Kohli

Most batsman dismissed by Zampa in ODIs

3- Virat Kohli

2- MS Dhoni, JP Duminy ,K Jadhav, RR Rossouw, Guptill and H Pandya

20:25(IST)

WICKET! Kohli will not be there at the end to guide India home, Zampa gets his revenge. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, he rattles Kohli's stumps. The Indian skipper is dejected, he departs for 123 off 95 balls. What a fine innings

20:23(IST)

Looks like the dew is coming into play indeed, Zampa is struggling to grip the ball. Kohli also seems to be targetting the first three balls of the over to get the runs. Back to back boundaries of Zampa, first one is through the offside and then through the onside.

20:18(IST)
20:16(IST)

Back to back centuries for Kohli

41st ODI ton

25th while chasing a target.

19th as a skipper

8th vs AUS, the second most by a batsman

20:13(IST)

100! Another day, another century. Virat Kohli making the game look ridiculously easy at the moment. There is no stopping him, back to back ODI tons for the Indian captain. He has single handedly kept India in the game here. Can he guide them home?

20:10(IST)

Has he dropped the game there Alex Carey? Maxwell's reaction suggested that was a drop. There was indeed a slight nick on that one, might well be costly for Australia!

20:03(IST)

Vijay Shankar cuts one for a boundary, remember he was batting brilliantly along with Kohli in the previous ODI till he was unfortunately run out. Can he play a match winning knock today?

19:57(IST)

WICKET! Adam Zampa breaks the partnership here which was threatening to take the game away from Australia. Kedar Jadhav looks to go for the sweep shot but completely misses the ball. Jadhav departs for 26 off 39 balls. Kohli doesnt even want a review and rightly so, that's as plumb as they come. 

19:52(IST)

King Kohli seems to have made up his mind here, fantastic shot from the captain as he smashes one through the covers and the ball races away for a boundary. This after he hit one towards fine leg for a four. India slowly but surely gaining some ascendancy here

19:47(IST)

Kohli really taking this game by the scruff of the neck. Gets another boundary as Lyon continues to leak runs here. The Indian skipper is moving through the gears beautifully at the moment. 

19:41(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 3rd fifty runs stand in last 5 ODI. 2nd fifty runs stand between Jadhav and Kohli in ODIs.

19:39(IST)

Almost a wicket for Maxwell! Good delivery that and he beats Kohli all ends up, hits the pad but goes past the keeper for a boundary. Loud appeal as well but it goes for 4 leg byes. After that its Jadhav who comes down the track and hammers one over the bowlers head for a boundary. These two really giving some hope to India

19:34(IST)

LOAD MORE

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Ranchi Highlights - As It Happened

Adam Zampa celebrates the fall of a wicket. (Twitter/ ICC)

Loading...
India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: WICKET! That's the end of the game then, Kuldeep Yadav hits one in the air and captain Aaron Finch gets underneath the ball to take a smart catch. Disappointing for India, Virat Kohli the only man who stood up with the bat but in the end it wasn't enough. Australia win this one by 32 runs and the series is alive heading into the 4th ODI in Mohali

Catch all the action and live scores through our live blog.

Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (March 8). With the World Cup now less than three months away, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to use the remaining matches to fine-tune their combinations while also testing their bench strength ahead of the tournament. For Australia, this will be their last chance to keep the series alive. Having swept the two-match T20I series, the visitors have thus far struggled to assert their authority in the two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Their bowling attack did put in an efficient performance in the second ODI at Nagpur despite Kohli constructing a century, but the batting hasn’t yet clicked, and the issues begin from the top. Skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for form lately and his inability to provide the team with a solid start at the top of the innings has exposed the inconsistent middle order. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus and Peter Handscomb have shown flashes of form so far but the middle order’s lack of a lynchpin is evident. Steve Smith will most likely be thrust into that role during the World Cup but given his lack of match practice and the fact that he will be returning from injury, Australia would do well to temper expectations from the former skipper. David Warner is also expected to be back in the side following the end of his suspension and he could add firepower and stability to the top order but he too will be returning from an injury layoff.

Quite clearly, in this scenario, Australia’s batsmen will be eager to find a modicum of consistency and rhythm in the remaining three games to assuage the concerns of the selectors and team management. For India, perhaps the biggest dilemma they face is whether or not they choose to experiment with their playing XI in the final three games. India have played with a near full-strength XI in the previous two games yet common sense dictates that even squad members need time in the middle ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. KL Rahul, who will likely be India’s back-up opener, played in the T20I series but has yet to feature in the ODIs and will be keen to make a case for himself should he be given the opportunity to do so. Rishabh Pant is another player who may feature in the fifteen-man squad for the tournament but hasn’t played thus far in the series, although given MS Dhoni’s recent form the youngster would most likely feature in this series as a pure batsman should he be given a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the T20 series and the first couple of ODIS, is part of the squad for the last three ODIs. He hasn’t been at his best in white-ball cricket during recent times but is a genuine threat with the new ball and will be keen to rediscover his rhythm soon. The Indian team management will undoubtedly have an eye on the World Cup but there is also a series to be won. A full house is expected for the contest on the home turf of the talismanic M S Dhoni, and the crowd will be desperate for their favourite soon to produce a strong performance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
3rd odi live scorecricketcricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Live Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...