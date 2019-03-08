India vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Ranchi Highlights - As It Happened

21:26(IST)

Kohli: We thought we could be chasing 350+, they batted brilliantly till about 40 overs. We pulled back things well and backed ourselves to chase that. The dew also didn't arrive as we expected. The wicket wasn't improving at all, so we had to make the most of any loose balls. Had to take the odd risk every now and then. Would have had more chance if we were three down instead of five, No team wants to loose wickets in a bunch and we take a lot of pride in our cricket, and it is something we will look to improve. in terms of hitting the balls well, it was one of my finest innings, and even when we were three-down, I thought I had to play my game. But, I was disappointed getting out when the difference between balls and runs were only 20. We will look to make a few changes in the next couple of games, but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances.