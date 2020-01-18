India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Australia 3rd ODI on January 19 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mumbai and will begin at 13:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs AUS).
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Australia 3rd ODI on January 19 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mumbai and will begin at 13:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs AUS).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDBengaluru All Fixtures
Team Rankings