CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his ODI Debut

The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his ODI Debut

India made four changes for the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Tamil Nadu's Natarajan becomes India's 232nd ODI player. Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.

T Natarajan's Incredible Journey From Chinnapampatti to India ODI Cap 232

The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches. He had an economy rate of 8.02 in this edition, which is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and lead the race by a long margin, leading to a maiden India call-up for the Australia series. With Indian bowlers Conceding 350 plus runs in the first two ODIs, India added Natarajan to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI.

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Match in Canberra

Here's how Twitter reacted to Natarajan's debut:

Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his India Debut in 3rd ODI

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5939 116
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4278 113
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches