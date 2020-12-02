India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his ODI Debut

- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his ODI Debut
The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
India made four changes for the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Tamil Nadu's Natarajan becomes India's 232nd ODI player. Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.
T Natarajan's Incredible Journey From Chinnapampatti to India ODI Cap 232
The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches. He had an economy rate of 8.02 in this edition, which is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and lead the race by a long margin, leading to a maiden India call-up for the Australia series. With Indian bowlers Conceding 350 plus runs in the first two ODIs, India added Natarajan to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI.
India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Match in Canberra
Here's how Twitter reacted to Natarajan's debut:
A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtXD3Nn9pz
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020
You've Won Maara @Natarajan_91
Very Proud of u Nattu & All the Best pic.twitter.com/thpPMP4ROy
— Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) December 2, 2020
PROUD! #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #SRH | @Natarajan_91 https://t.co/Cwbllufu9h
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 2, 2020
What a day for Natarajan. What a story. If you are 29, don't lose hope. Wish him well.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 2, 2020
What a wonderful story, T. Natarajan making his #odi debut for India today. Dreams do come true! #AusvInd @Natarajan_91
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 2, 2020
Natarajan is making his ODI debut - it has been an incredible journey for this Tamil Nadu pacer - IPL changing the life of cricketers.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2020
Nattu Natarajan - From a very poor family & from a small village near Salem to making his ODI Debut for
What a proud moment
All his hardwork and struggles through the years have bearing fruits now!❤️
Expecting a bio-pic soon!#IndianCricketTeam #BCCI #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/8jKCiEAotw
— Raammm (@RamRam1718) December 2, 2020
~ Nattu https://t.co/eVpyigigQK pic.twitter.com/YZb83eK6HN
— ʟᴏɢᴜ ᴠᴊ ᴋᴇᴇʀᴛʜʏ ²⁸ ʸᵉᵃʳˢ ᵒᶠ ᵛⁱʲᵃʸⁱˢᵐ (@LoguVjKeerthy) December 2, 2020
Abba Sairam Toss Gelicharu
Pavala happy
Nattu Match lo vunnadu inko
Pavala happy #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Y4fq2Q6WbG
— R A J E S H (@NBKRajesh16) December 2, 2020
T Natarajan(Nattu), the yorker specialist of the latest IPL edition, is all set to make his debut today
Kapil Dev:- pic.twitter.com/bie3Ky5xF9
— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 2, 2020
Nattu annaaaaaaaaaaaaw... ❤️❤️❤️....... Just make sure.. U won't get nervous.. N show ur skills.. @Natarajan_91.. https://t.co/wBD83QNc8F pic.twitter.com/9DGDhMEIVM
— Aruneeey (@arun_4_all) December 2, 2020
Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his India Debut in 3rd ODI
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
