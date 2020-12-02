India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as 'Inspirational' T Natarajan Makes his ODI Debut

The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches

India made four changes for the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Tamil Nadu's Natarajan becomes India's 232nd ODI player. Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.

T Natarajan's Incredible Journey From Chinnapampatti to India ODI Cap 232

The 29-year-old from Salem, had an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a key role in getting the Hyderabad-based team to the knockout stages, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches. He had an economy rate of 8.02 in this edition, which is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and lead the race by a long margin, leading to a maiden India call-up for the Australia series. With Indian bowlers Conceding 350 plus runs in the first two ODIs, India added Natarajan to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Natarajan's debut:

A massive day for @Natarajan_91 today as he makes his #TeamIndia debut. He becomes the proud owner of 232. Go out and give your best, champ! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtXD3Nn9pz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

You've Won Maara @Natarajan_91 Very Proud of u Nattu & All the Best pic.twitter.com/thpPMP4ROy — Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) December 2, 2020

What a day for Natarajan. What a story. If you are 29, don't lose hope. Wish him well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 2, 2020

What a wonderful story, T. Natarajan making his #odi debut for India today. Dreams do come true! #AusvInd @Natarajan_91 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 2, 2020

Natarajan is making his ODI debut - it has been an incredible journey for this Tamil Nadu pacer - IPL changing the life of cricketers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2020

Nattu Natarajan - From a very poor family & from a small village near Salem to making his ODI Debut for What a proud moment All his hardwork and struggles through the years have bearing fruits now!❤️ Expecting a bio-pic soon!#IndianCricketTeam #BCCI #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/8jKCiEAotw — Raammm (@RamRam1718) December 2, 2020

~ Nattu https://t.co/eVpyigigQK pic.twitter.com/YZb83eK6HN — ʟᴏɢᴜ ᴠᴊ ᴋᴇᴇʀᴛʜʏ ²⁸ ʸᵉᵃʳˢ ᵒᶠ ᵛⁱʲᵃʸⁱˢᵐ (@LoguVjKeerthy) December 2, 2020

Abba Sairam Toss Gelicharu Pavala happy Nattu Match lo vunnadu inko Pavala happy #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Y4fq2Q6WbG — R A J E S H (@NBKRajesh16) December 2, 2020

T Natarajan(Nattu), the yorker specialist of the latest IPL edition, is all set to make his debut today Kapil Dev:- pic.twitter.com/bie3Ky5xF9 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 2, 2020

