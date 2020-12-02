India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 12,000 ODI Runs; Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli reached the mark in the first ball of the 12th over when he took a single off pacer Sean Abbott, making his the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 12000 ODI during the third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. Tendulkar had reached the milestone during his 300th innings against Pakistan at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup, while Kohli notched up the landmark in only his 242nd ODI innings - 58 innings less than what Tedulkar took - when he reached the score of 23. The Little Master scored a match-winning 98 off just 75 deliveries in what was one of the most defining performances of his career.

Before the start of the match, Kohli had an aggregate of 11977 runs in 241 innings at an average of 59.29 and strike rate of 93.32 including 43 hundreds and 59 fifties. He reached the mark in the first ball of the 12th over when he took a single off pacer Sean Abbott.

Only 6 batsmen including Tendulkar in the history of ODI cricket have crossed the milestone of 12000 runs. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 314 innings, Kumar Sangakkara in 336, Sanath Jayasuriya in 379 and Mahela Jayawardene in 399. The fact that Kohli reached the 12000 Club in just 242 innings speaks volumes of his greatness and consistency in the format.

Another statistic that showcases Kohli's dominance in ODI cricket is his career comparison with Tendulkar after a similar number of matches. Tendulkar was a genius and much ahead of any one else in his era in ODI cricket. At a similar stage in his career (as Kohli) he had an aggregate of 9237 runs at 42.17 runs per dismissal at a strike rate of 86.41 including 25 hundreds and 47 fifties. There is a difference of a staggering 2740 runs and 18 hundreds between him and Kohli after their respective 241 innings.

Even if one accounts for standardizing average and strike rate with the norm of the times, Kohli's run-making prowess places him much ahead of Tendulkar, who interestingly was a more attacking batsman in his era than Kohli is in contemporary ODI cricket.Tendulkar made it to the 12000 Club with a fine performance in Centurion, just a few kilometres away from the capital of South Africa, Pretoria.