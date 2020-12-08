India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Wants To Spend Time With Family, Won't be Available For Tests

Pandya has been the talk of the town thanks to some brilliant batting. But the all-rounder has made it very clear that he won't be available for the Test matches as he wants to spend some time with his family.

Hardik Pandya has been in the form of his life. After a superb IPL, he came and literally ruled the roost in Australia. Be it is performance in the third and final ODI or be it his performance in the second T20 International, Pandya has been the talk of the town. But the all-rounder has made it very clear that he won't be available for the Test matches as he wants to spend some time with his family."I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said.

He also revealed that after the second ODI where India lost the second game on the trot, the team management tweaked their mindset a little bit. "I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that," Pandya said.

Pandya scored a brilliant 92 where he stayed unbeaten as India ended up winning the game by 13 runs. Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl. India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking. To add to India's misery, Virat Kohli's failure to call for DRS in stipulated 15 seconds cost the team Wade's wicket just after he had completed his 50. Replays showed that Natarajan had trapped him plumb in-front. If that wasn't enough, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) outfoxed Maxwell to induce a skier which KL Rahul pouched but to his horror found that the bowler had overstepped.

The Australian innings largely dominated by Wade's power-hitting after Sundar got rid of aaron Finch (0) very cheaply. The wicketkeeper-batsman was quick to bring out his pull-shot and the whipped flick whenever anything was pitched in the arc. He was the dominant partner during the 65-run stand with a scratchy Steve Smith (24) but played the second fiddle once Maxwell got his touch back. For Maxwell, the 15th over by Chahal was the one that changed the course. Once he got the reprieve, he deposited Chahal for a straight six and followed it with another into the mid-wicket stands. Riding on his luck, he got another "life" in the 17th over when a mis-hit was dropped by Deepak Chahar running in from deep point. Between overs 13th to 18th, Australia racked up 68 runs. In the final two overs Shardul Thakur (1/43) and Natarajan dismissed the two set batsmen and final two overs went for only 18 runs.