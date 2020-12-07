India vs Australia 3rd T20I: How to Watch India vs Australia Today's Match on SonyLIV

Know how to watch IND vs AUS today's 2nd T20I online. India will look to win the third T20I and seal the series 3-0. While Australia will look to avoid a T20I whitewash at home.

India will be taking on hosts Australia in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday, December 8. The match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm, IST.

After a disappointing ODI series, Team India made a strong comeback in the T20I series with two convincing all round performances. The Indian squad clinched the T20I series 2-0 after chasing 194 runs in the second game. Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan were on a song in Sydney as India registered their 10th T20I win on the trot. While opener Shikhar Dhawan’s top-score of 52 runs from 36 gave a good start, it was Pandya’s 22-ball 42 blitzkrieg that helped the team cross the line with two balls to spare in the end. He smashed three fours and two sixes in his superb match winning knock.

Bowling first Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar were hit to all corners of the ground by the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. However, after shining on his ODI and T20I debut, T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers. He sent back D Arcy Short and Moises Henriques packing and was the most economical bowler for India even when his experienced colleagues leaked more than nine runs per over.

Australia made a good start, as stand-in captain Mathew Wade top scored and made a terrific 32-ball 58 before being run out. Smith joined and blazed away 46 runs from 36 deliveries. The rest of their middle-order built some decent partnerships which helped them post a solid total of 195 runs to chase.

As the hosts look to regain lost momentum and look to salvage some pride and win the last T20I at Sydney. Even though they have lost the three-match T20I series, they cannot be taken lightly in the upcoming fixture that too in their own backyard. With Short, Wade, Smith, Stoinis and Maxwell in top form they can easily give the visitors a tough challenge.

A win at Sydney will help India register their 11th consecutive T20I victory, while Australia will be desperate to avoid a whitewash in the series.

As the third match is expected to be a crucial one for both teams, cricket fans can enjoy it on SonyLIV app.

To watch the match on SonyLIV, people will have to buy one of the three subscription plans. Those who want to subscribe for one month will have to pay Rs 299 and for six months will be charged Rs 699. The yearly subscription of SonyLIV costs Rs 999.

How to watch match on SonyLIV

Step 1: Open the PlayStore and type SonyLIV in the search box

Step 2: Install the app

Step 3: Open the app and register using email ID or phone number

Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan

Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy India vs Australia match