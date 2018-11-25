Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in Sydney Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 25, 2018, 6:09 PM IST

3rd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney 25 November, 2018

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

India beat Australia by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Krunal Pandya

Live Blog

Highlights

17:10(IST)

Virat Kohli: Dinesh Karthik showed great composure, also the batting at the top made the job a lot easy for us. That's what we try to do with Shikhar and Rohit at the top, then I try to finish the game at no.3, Also, we bowled extremely well, I thought it was a 180 type of wicket and we kept them below that by 15 runs. I think a level series shows how fine both teams played today

17:07(IST)

Aaron Finch: They batted extremely well, especially in the powerplay and I feel that made a difference. I thought that the guys had a plan but unfortunately couldn't execute in the middle overs there. I think there's still a fair bit of work to do but there's positive signs. I'm feeling really good. Looking forward to getting up to Brisbane and waiting for the Test series.

17:04(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is named man-of-the-series: Great to end the series on a winning note here, I like entertaining the crowd and did that. Good to see such support for India here

17:01(IST)

Krunal Pandya is named man-of-the-match: Feels really good with the effort and the result, I backed myself to deliver and the team also backed me. The team and support staff backed me, that's the specialty of the team. All wickets were my favourites today.

16:56(IST)

Fine innings from Virat Kohli but credit also goes to Shikhar Dhawan, who opened the innings in style. He took his risks which paid off, and made a lot of difference in the end.

16:53(IST)
16:52(IST)

STAT ATTACK: India won by 6 wickets

11th T20I win vs Australia — joint most for India against a team along with Sri Lanka.
10th consecutive series without defeat for India in T20Is. Their last series defeat came vs West Indies in 2016.

Consecutive victory for India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

16:47(IST)

That's it then. Sensational effort from Virat Kohli as he misses the first couple of balls but then finds the boundary straight down the ground before lifting one over the inner circle to seal a special series victory here. India win this one by six wickets and the series ends level at 1-1!

16:44(IST)

Fine over from India, they pick up 9 runs in that one and that means just 5 runs required in the final over. India look like they will level the series soon here! 

16:42(IST)

FOUR! Dinesh Kartik showing his class here, uses Starc's pace perfectly to hit the ball past backward point for a boundary.The required run rate comes down to run a ball at the moment here

16:38(IST)

50! Virat Kohli stands up and delivers when it counts. He is not celebrating yet because there is still a job to do, but fine innings from him when other batsmen have struggled, especially against the slower bowlers. Final two overs left now and India need 16 from 12 balls!

16:34(IST)

SIX! Pure class from Virat Kohli this, comes down the track to Maxwell and hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Uses his feet perfectly there, and a good catch as well by the security staff. Required rate falls as well for India.27 needed from final 3 now

16:31(IST)

Excellent over for India, much needed as well for them. 12 runs are picked from the over and India move to 125/4, Kohli batting on 38 here and Karthik on 3. 40 required from final 4 overs now!

16:29(IST)

FOUR and SIX! Some frustration from Virat Kohli but then finds the boundary perfectly towards backward point. Next ball he charges Tye and hits him straight over the long on fielder for a six. Almost playing him like a spinner there. India are 124/4

16:26(IST)

Australia are really pulling things back here, another fine over from Adam Zampa as he concedes just 5 runs in that one. India are 113/4 here after 15 overs. Final 5 overs remaining and India need 52 runs to win here

16:23(IST)

Fine over from Andrew Tye here, Dinesh Karthik has come out to join skipper Virat Kohli here. The key for India will be to ensure that the skipper stays till the end and gets some sort of support from the other end. Just one run from the over and India require 56 from 6 overs

16:20(IST)

WICKET! Absolute nothing shot from Rishabh Pant here as Andrew Tye bowls a slower ball there, completely deceives Pant as he looks to pull but can only manage a top edge and an easy catch for Carrey behind the stumps. India are 108/4 after 13 overs

16:16(IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul continues to disappoint here, he looks to go after Maxwell here and goes straight down the ground. That would have been a six at Indore but here he holes out to long on. He departs for 14 off 20 balls, India still need 57 in the final 7 overs

16:13(IST)

Virat Kohli playing a masterful innings here and proving why he is the king of chase. Looks to be extremely calm at the moment, India have crossed 100 here and are currently 102/2 after 12 overs

16:10(IST)

Maxwell keeping things tight from the other end, Rahul attempts a paddle sweep there but fails to connect. Again just three runs from the over, Nine overs remaining and India need 73 runs more

16:07(IST)

Kohli times one perfectly and the ball goes away for a boundary, the Indian skipper might not be timing the ball effectively but he is still fighting it out here. India are 93/2 after 10 overs here

16:04(IST)

Australia turning to spinners here, Maxwell comes into the attack and he starts by conceding just 3 runs in his first over. 

15:58(IST)

SIX! KL Rahul pulls one and it goes just over the boundary line for a maximum. He picked the short ball early there and jagged to the backfoot to hit it over mid-wicket.Coulter-Nile continues to leak runs here.India are 78/2 after 8 overs here

15:54(IST)

Wicket maiden to start with from Adam Zampa here, sensational bowling that. Australia need more of that to have any chance in this game, KL Rahul meanwhile has come out to join Virat Kohli here. Will be intriguing to see how Kohli approaches things from here

15:53(IST)

WICKET! Absolute ripper this from Adam Zampa, flighting the ball and then bowling a flipper which leaves Rohit bewildered. The ball crashes onto the middle-stump and India lose two here. Rohit departs for 23 and India are 67/2

15:50(IST)

Virat Kohli is back to his usual position here, batting at no.3. India in total control at the moment and the only way you feel Australia can comeback into this one is if they can get a couple of wickets here in quick succession

15:47(IST)

WICKET! This is what quality pace bowling does, Starc is just too quick there for Dhawan. By the time he gets down his bat, the ball strikes his pad. Loud appeal is turned down but Finch goes for a review. Indeed it was pad first, and the ball would have been striking the stumps. Dhawan departs for 41 off 22 balls, India are 67/1

15:42(IST)

The openers are seeing the ball like a football here, first Rohit hits a six straight down the ground. After that it is Dhawan's turn as he hits one into the crowds on the leg-side before hitting a boundary straight down the ground. Some welcome for Marcus Stoinis here, 22 runs from Stoinis' first over and India are 62/0 after 5 overs.

15:36(IST)

SIX! This time its Shikhar Dhawan's turn. Coulter Nile pitches the ball up and Dhawan hits it away with sheer arrogance there, almost down on one knee and the ball goes sailing over mid-wicket for a maximum. The final one is hit through the covers and the ball goes to the boundary, India are 40/0 after 4 overs.

15:33(IST)

SIX! That's a fantastic shot from Rohit Sharma, he pulls hard and uses the pace of the ball. It goes sailing over fine leg's head for a six. The crowd is ecstatic and Rohit quickly moves to 14 off 6 balls. His form at top is often crucial for India in T20Is

(AP Image)

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA (IND VS AUS) LIVE SCORE AND LIVE UPDATES: That's it then. Sensational effort from Virat Kohli as he misses the first couple of balls but then finds the boundary straight down the ground before lifting one over the inner circle to seal a special series victory here. India win this one by six wickets

and the series ends level at 1-1!Catch all the live cricket score from the third T20I between India and Australia at Sydney through Cricketnext's live blog. The live telecast of the third T20I between India and Australia (IND v AUS) will start at 1:20 PM on November 25 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on Sony Six and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.


PREVIEW: Both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan had asserted the need to consistently improve after India went down by 4 runs in the first Twenty20 International in Brisbane. Having gone for a pounding in the first game the bowlers bounced back in Melbourne as they restricted Australia to 132/7 in 19 overs. But the weather Gods had other plans as persistent rainfall meant the second T20I at the MCG had to be abandoned with the result also bringing India's run of seven consecutive T20I series wins that started in November last year to an end. The two teams now travel to Sydney for the final encounter and with Australia knowing that they cannot lose the series the pressure will all be on the visitors to eke out a win at the SCG on Sunday. Australia have brought one of their spearheads Mitchell Starc into the mix to replace Billy Stanlake, who picked up an ankle strain while training in Melbourne. Starc hasn’t played a T20 international since September 2016 and was rested from the original squad to allow him to play for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

From an Indian point of view, it was a much better show in the second T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got the side off to an excellent start in the Power Play while Kuldeep Yadav once again proved to be very difficult to get away. Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya, the two weak links of the first T20I, came back strongly and even managed to dislodge their nemesis from the previous game in Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell respectively. While they would have certainly harbored hopes of a win but India can take heart from their bouncebackability and Kohli will hope for a similar show from his side come Sydney. However, there are still a lot of areas that India will want to work upon going into the final game of the series, with the fielding being key. A couple of catches once again went down in Melbourne something that the visitors will have to be wary of going forward. The bowlers as well having reduced Australia to 74/6 should have ideally knocked them over for a sub-100 total but cameos from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben McDermott and Andrew Tye allowed the game to drift away. India can ill-afford such errors at the SCG which could potentially cost them the series. The batting remained untested but going by the way they went in Brisbane, India should be able to come up with the goods on a flat Sydney deck which usually is a paradise for batsmen. Australia, on the other hand, would feel they got out of jail at the MCG with rain saving them the blushes. On a surface that had a bit early on for the pacers, the top-order capitulated with none of Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell or Chris Lynn making any sort of an impact. It came down to Coulter-Nile, who only got into the side because of Billy Stanlake's injury, to provide the side with the necessary impetus before McDermott and Tye brought out the big hits as well. "Three down in the Power Play as opposed to one the other day made the difference. We saw at the Gabba we were 1 for 38, which isn't a massive Power Play, but we only lost one wicket, so I think that was the main talking point," said McDermott reflecting on what went wrong for the hosts on the day.

"If we're building a big total then we need to get those guys (Australian top-order) batting for longer periods of time. They're some of the best batters in the world."
The early wickets will be key once again in Sydney. Short and Finch have failed to get going in both games while Maxwell and Lynn having found form in the opening T20I faltered in Melbourne. With Australia not picking Kuldeep all that well, the start becomes doubly important and the onus will be on the openers to give the hosts a good Power Play on Sunday. The other issue has been the high percentage of dot balls in Australia's innings. The hosts did not score of as many as 58 deliveries in Melbourne, an area they will have to work on given the massive boundaries in Australia which makes for the accumulation of fours and sixes that much harder. The Australians might take a cue from McDermott who started off slightly slowly but managed to rotate the strike as much as possible once he got settled. Australia will know that India would be feeling robbed of a win in the second T20I and will come that much harder in Sydney. With the cushion of a 1-0 lead, the hosts can go into the last game freely. A good effort with the bat will be key for them as they hope to seal the series. The conditions in Sydney will come as a welcome relief to both the sides after the cold and wet weather they experienced in Melbourne. The temperature is expected to be in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies. The SCG surface is generally a haven for batsmen and it is expected to play no different. A sell out crowd is once again expected for the final encounter.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
