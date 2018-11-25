India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in Sydney Highlights - As It Happened

17:10(IST)

Virat Kohli: Dinesh Karthik showed great composure, also the batting at the top made the job a lot easy for us. That's what we try to do with Shikhar and Rohit at the top, then I try to finish the game at no.3, Also, we bowled extremely well, I thought it was a 180 type of wicket and we kept them below that by 15 runs. I think a level series shows how fine both teams played today