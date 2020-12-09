India vs Australia 3rd T20I: They Are Doing It Too Much, Mohammad Kaif Slams India's Poor Fielding

The 40-year-old said the current Indian team has rookie pacer and hence are unable to show tantrums when somebody drops a catch off their bowling. He recalled this was not the case during his days.

One of the sharpest fielder of Team India, Mohammad Kaif is unimpressed with the standard of fielding that was on offer by Virat Kohli and his men in the third and final T20I against Australia in Sydney. India dropped some easy catches of Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell and they later made India pay with some outstanding batting. Australia eventually posted a total of 186/7 and India went onto lose the game by 12 runs.

"So many dropped catches and misfields cannot be part of the game. They are doing it too much. If India has to win the World Cup, which is going to happen in October in India, then if the fielding is like this, then you will lose the big matches," Kaif said on broadcaster Sony's post-match show. The 40-year-old said the current Indian team has rookie pacer and hence are unable to show tantrums when somebody drops a catch off their bowling. He recalled this was not the case during his days.

"This Indian team has young bowlers, so when the catch is dropped the poor guys go back to the run-up. The bowler does not say anything but thinks it is part of the game. But it is not," Kaif said. If we had dropped a catch of Ajit Agarkar, Srinath, or Zaheer Khan's bowling, then even if they stare at the fielder, then you need to practice for extra two hours the next day," he added.

Earlier in the day, Matthew Wade's second consecutive half-century was well-complemented by Glenn Maxwell's blazing strokeplay as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 5 against India in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. Wade, who has played all his big T20 knocks against India, smashed his way to 80 off 53 balls with the help seven fours and two sixes. Maxwell, who struggled with his timing initially, also got into the act during the last six overs with a 35-ball-54 and a third-wicket stand of 90 runs in 8.4 overs with Wade.

India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking. To add to India's misery, Virat Kohli's failure to call for DRS in stipulated 15 seconds cost the team Wade's wicket just after he had completed his 50. Replays showed that Natarajan had trapped him plumb in-front. If that wasn't enough, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) outfoxed Maxwell to induce a skier which KL Rahul pouched but to his horror found that the bowler had overstepped.