India vs Australia 3rd T20I: India Fined for Slow Over-Rate

The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration."In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday. "Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing." On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl in the dead rubber. Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday. While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. Tuesday's loss ended the visitors' 10-match winning streak in the format. Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.

Then Sean Abbott failed to get his hands on a tough return catch while another slipped through Tye's palms. During the fag end, Matthew Wade missed an easy stumping.The Indian captain scored his third half-century of the tour and an effortless six off Abbott after the completion of the milestone gave much-needed relief to the Indian dug-out. This was after Mitchell Swepson's (3/23) innocuous leg-breaks reduced them to 100 for 4.Swepson would be the first to admit that he was lucky to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 21 balls) with a half-tracker and ever unreliable Sanju Samson (10) with a low full-toss.

The only wicket-taking delivery he bowled was the one that got Shreyas Iyer out for a first-ball duck.While Pandya (20 off 13 balls) initially took time, Kohli decided to take matters in his own hands as he first deposited Sams into the mid-wicket stands and then guided a rising delivery behind square.India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

