India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Jimmy Neesham Sets The Ball Rolling On Social Media With His Take On Umpire Reviews

New Zealand’s stylish all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham is one of the active sports persons on social media. His posts always do rounds on the social media circuits because of his funny takes on most things sport. As not many can see the funny side of things, Neesham’s tweets and posts do have a big spell on social media platforms as his witty banters, replies to cricketers and others keeps him and his fans engaged with each other.

The Kiwi all-rounder was once again at his best and he took to Twitter on Tuesday to post his views regarding the game. The 30-year-old shared his views as the Indian cricket team took on Australia in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first, the hosts scored 186 runs at the loss of five wickets, as Mathew Wade top scored with 80 runs in 53 balls.

Wade finally got out in the 19th over as Shardul Thakur’s delivery caught him plumb right in front of the wickets. The on-field umpire adjudged him out, but Wade opted for the Decision Review System (DRS) call. Which irked Neesham.

Neesham was quick enough to post his views and hilariously trolled the rules as he took to Twitter and wrote, ‘I’m not a fan of so much of our game being spent watching reviews. IMO each team gets one. If it’s umpire’s call then you retain it.

If you get one badly wrong that’s it, too bad. #AUSvIND’.

See the tweet here:

I’m not a fan of so much of our game being spent watching reviews. IMO each team gets one. If it’s umpire’s call then you retain it. If you get one badly wrong that’s it, too bad. #AUSvIND — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 8, 2020

Neesham, who represents New Zealand in all forms of international cricket, received several responses from his fans and other users on his take on the amount of time player reviews. While a few responses extended the thread by suggesting the rule should be banned to others complaining about the DRS decisions taken by other players during the match.Meanwhile, Neesham is currently playing against West Indies, as the Caribbean side are on a tour of New Zealand. The Kiwis won the T20I series 2-0 as the third one was abandoned due to rain. They recently won the first Test by an innings and 134 runs taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.