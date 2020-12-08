India vs Australia 3rd T20I: This is Why Hardik Pandya Handed Over His Man of The Series Award to T Natarajan

Pandya was impressed with Natarajan who picked up a couple of wickets in the final ODI but ended up taking six wickets in the T20I Series. He later handed his Man of the Series award to the Tamil Nadu pacer.

T Nararajan has made his debut recently but such has been his skills that his teammates are already becoming fond of him. One among them is all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya who is having an excellent series was seen having multiple conversation with the pacer during the third ODI against Australia. And as Pandya was awarded the Man of the Series on completion of the 3rd T20I, he promptly handed it over to the Tamil Nadu pacer. When asked about his action, Pandya said that he wants to inspire more youngsters so that they keep believing in themselves ''when the odds are stacked against them.''

Also read: Hardik Pandya Wants To Spend Time With Family, Won't be Available For Tests

"I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It's just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years. For me, Natrajan deserves the Man of the Series award. To perform so brilliantly on his debut speaks volumes of his belief and the talent he possesses," he said.Pandya was impressed with Natarajan who picked up a couple of wickets in the final ODI but ended up taking six wickets in the T20I Series. He said that he believes Natarajan deserved the man of the match award.

Also read: Virat Kohli Has His Say on Late Review in 3rd T20I

""I thought Natarajan would have been Man of the Match. The other bowlers struggled and he really had a good game, he gave us a target about 10 runs lower than it would have been," Pandya had said.

Earlier Hardik Pandya had said that he wants to get home and meet his family. "I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said. He also revealed that after the second ODI where India lost the second game on the trot, the team management tweaked their mindset a little bit. "I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that," Pandya said.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl. India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking. To add to India's misery, Virat Kohli's failure to call for DRS in stipulated 15 seconds cost the team Wade's wicket just after he had completed his 50. Replays showed that Natarajan had trapped him plumb in-front. If that wasn't enough, Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) outfoxed Maxwell to induce a skier which KL Rahul pouched but to his horror found that the bowler had overstepped. India eventually won the game by 12 runs.