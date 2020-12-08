India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Thought We Could Pull This Off As Hardik Pandya Got Going, Says Virat Kohli

India failed to seal the deal in the final and third T20I as they fell short by 12 runs. Virat Kohli said he thought India might pull this one off as Hardik Pandya seemed set for a big one.

After clinching the T20 series, India hoped that they might make a clean sweep but it wasn't to be. India's hopes were pinned on Hardik Pandya, who smashed 42 in the second T20I to clinch it for India, and skipper Virat Kohli who was dismissed for 85. Once these two departed, India lost the momentum and fell short by 12 runs.Skipper Kohli conceded that at one point he thought that India might pull the game off as Pandya 'started to get going.' "At one stage when Hardik started going we thought we could pull it off. The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would've made it easier for Hardik," Kohli said after the game. He added that the series win is good as it helped finish the season on a high.

"We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high. I feel the crowd was a factor as well, it's always giving you a dimension of motivation. Our crowd pulls us through sometimes, and Australia's too, and we as players feed off the crowd's energy.He said the team needs to bring their 'A' game into Test matched as this Australian team is quite different than the team India beat in 2019.

"We need to take the same competitive attitude into the Tests, and having played here a few times, we can score runs as well. Once it's time to capitalize and score, we need to do that session by session. I'm sure the current side is stronger than last time (Test matches) and I'll see if I can play the tour match."

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia. Matthew Wade's second consecutive half-century was well-complemented by Glenn Maxwell's blazing strokeplay as Australia posted a competitive 186 for 5 against India in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. Wade, who has played all his big T20 knocks against India, smashed his way to 80 off 53 balls with the help seven fours and two sixes. Maxwell, who struggled with his timing initially, also got into the act during the last six overs with a 35-ball-54 and a third-wicket stand of 90 runs in 8.4 overs with Wade. They eventually posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted 20 overs.