India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Post Match Analysis with Chetan Narula and CricketNext’s Suramya Kaushik and Aakash Biswas dissect the third ODI between IND vs AUS at Hyderabad with the series at stake.

India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I to seal the 3-match series 2-1 riding couple of superlative innings from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in chase of 187 to win. Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten as captain in terms of series.

