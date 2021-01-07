- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Claire Polosak Becames First Woman to Officiate at a Men’s Test
Australian Claire Polosak became the first woman to officiate at a men’s test on Thursday when she took up her role as fourth umpire for the match between Australia and India.
- Reuters
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
Australian Claire Polosak became the first woman to officiate at a men’s test on Thursday when she took up her role as fourth umpire for the match between Australia and India.
India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE BLOG | India vs Australia, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE
Polosak was the first woman to officiate onfield in a men’s one-day international when Namibia hosted Oman at Windhoek in April 2019 but her duties at Sydney Cricket Ground will be more limited unless one of her fellow umpires is indisposed.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
Travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in an exclusively Australian umpiring team for the four-match India series.
Mohammad Siraj Gets Emotional During India's National Anthem Ahead of 3rd Test, Video Goes Viral
Polosak, 32, was also the first woman umpire to stand in an Australian men’s domestic fixture after officiating a one-day match between New South Wales and a Cricket Australia XI in 2017.
Shastri Unveils 'Mumbai Bradman' Gavaskar's Portrait at SCG
The fourth umpire at a test match has duties related to pitch preparation, equipment changes and support for the on-field umpires.
There was another first on the opening morning of the third test when the new edition of the Australian national anthem was sung before the start of play.
The government last week changed the words of the second line of Advance Australia Fair from “for we are young and free” to “for we are one and free” in recognition of the indigenous population’s more than 50,000 years of history.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking