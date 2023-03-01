Pitch Please! Fans on Twitter Come Down Heavily on 'Dustbowl' as India are All Out for 109

Australia bowled out India for 109 in their first innings soon after lunch on the first day of the third Test Wednesday, with spinner Matthew Kuhnemann taking five wickets and Nathan Lyon three.

Virat Kohli top-scored in Indore with 22 followed by opener Shubman Gill, picked instead of the struggling KL Rahul, who made 21. Kuhnemann took 5-16 and Lyon 3-35.

Fans were not happy with India’s Total but wondering how the Australian would fare on the Indore pitch:

Indore Test Match- Team India falls to its own trap. Turning pitches made to please BCCI, is not the solution to boost up Team’s success.— RAJAMOULI CHARY (@ARY3939) March 1, 2023

I just started watching the match and Team India is already all out after the first session#INDvAUS— Prateek Jain | DevSecOps (@PrateekJainDev) March 1, 2023

India all out at 109— (@chaoticcaf) March 1, 2023

Australia spinners today:Mathew Kuhnemann: 5-16 in 9 oversNathan Lyon: 3-35 in 11.2 oversTodd Murphy: 1-23 in 6 overs India all out for 109 in 33.2 overs pic.twitter.com/SjSL2BtC61 — Kaushik Ram (@KaushikRam25) March 1, 2023

India 109 all-out. What is this behavior?— Haseeb (@HaseebTweets) March 1, 2023

India 109 par all out . Ab socho kangaroos ka kya hoga— Shashi Ranjan Singh⚔️ (@Darshan_Rav_fan) March 1, 2023

The Indore pitch is definitely going to get a demerit point. The Match will be over by tomorrow #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy— Andy Paaji (@AndyBigBhullar) March 1, 2023

Abandon the test match already before we see 20 wickets falling in Day 1 ! @ICC please take action on 3rd Test Match between India and Aus. #indorepitch #INDvsAUS3rdTEST #INDvAUS— siddhartha (@sid_mnnit) March 1, 2023

My driveway is currently more playable than this Indore pitch. And, I live on a beach. #INDvAUS— FactualTroll (@TrollFactual) March 1, 2023

@BCCI @BCCIdomestic @MPCAtweets wonderful pitch at Indore for IndvsAus test match, even home team could not last 35 overs? @ICC ?Is this how Holkar Stadium pitch was prepared??. pic.twitter.com/iORPiJu9EA— sps (@spsw71) March 1, 2023

ALSO READ | Dry, Drier, Driest: How Team India Chose The Indore Test Pitch

Tourists Australia, trying to fight back after being well beaten in the first two Tests, introduced spin in the sixth over after India elected to bat first.

It brought instant reward in a frenetic opening session, with Kuhnemann getting skipper Rohit Sharma stumped for 12 off his left-arm spin.

Shubman Gill, in for struggling KL Rahul, attempted to hit back with three fours but fell to Kuhnemann for 21.

Senior off-spinner Lyon then bowled Cheteshwar Pujara for one with a delivery that spun hugely and stayed low.

Wickets kept tumbling with Ravindra Jadeja out for four off Lyon and Shreyas Iyer bowled by Kuhnemann for a duck, as India slipped to 45-5 in the first hour of play.

Virat Kohli looked positive in his knock of 22, but fell lbw to Todd Murphy, the third time the off-spinner has claimed the star batsman’s wicket in as many matches.

At the start of play, returning left-arm quick Mitchell Starc had Rohit caught behind but the appeal was turned down and Australia did not review, only for replays to show the batsman had nicked the ball.

Three balls later Australia missed another review on Rohit after the ball hit the batsman’s pad and the tracker technology suggested an lbw.

But Rohit, who hit a century in the previous Test, did not last long and neither did the rest of India’s top and middle order.

India already have a 2-0 lead in the four-match series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here