India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: Mohammad Siraj Claims David Warner Before Rain Forces Early Lunch

India vs Australia (TEST)

Mohammad Siraj was teary-eyed ahead of the start of play on the third Test at the Sydney Ground after Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first on Thursday. And it was Siraj who provided India with the early breakthrough of a returning David Warner for five in the first hour of play. Unfortunately, that was all that the Sydney weather allowed in the first session as early lunch was taken owing to a persistent drizzle with Australia at 21/1.

The earliest play may resume is 1.00 pm (7:30 am IST) if there is no rain.

Warner had debutant Will Pucovski as his partner and while Pucovski looked settled in the middle, batting on 14 off 29 balls. Warner, not 100 percent fit by the looks of as he was at his optimum pace while taking the quick singles ent after a wide one from Mohammed Siraj, the second in a row that he chased from the bowled and nicked one to slips the second time with Chestehwar Pujara taking a good catch.

Marnus Labhuschagne joined Pucovksi in the middle and has faced six balls, scoring two runs. Pucovkis's much anticipated and delayed finally happened at the SCG and he was treated a short one in the first over itself from Jasprit Bumrah, but he took it on and earned his first boundary with a top edge towards deep fine leg. Similar to Stee Smith and Labhuschagne, the 22-year-ols also shuffled across to off to keep the Indian bowlers interested to hit his leg stump. For India, Navdeep Saini got his Test cap.

Brief Scores: Australia 21/1 (Will Pucovski 14*; Mohammad Siraj 1/14) vs Australia