India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 in Melbourne: Australia Trail by 435 Runs at Stumps

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 27, 2018, 1:02 PM IST

3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 26 - 30 December, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat Australia by 137 runs

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

12:34(IST)

And that's the end of Day 2! Australia remain unscathed on 8-0 after India declared on 443-7. It's been a nervy stay at the crease for the Australian batsmen while they've been out in the middle, and they'd be glad to end the day to start afresh once again on Day 3.

12:31(IST)

And it's a maiden over. After which, Bumrah is brought into the attack once again, his first ball whizzing past Harris at 148 kph. Off the third ball, he takes a single that would calm his nerves as he's off the mark.

12:28(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is brought into the bowling attack here, bowling his first over of the series.

12:26(IST)

It's the kind of over where you feel there could be a wicket every ball. But Harris comes through it unscathed. Australia are 5-0 in four overs.

12:25(IST)

Straight through the gates! Harris was expecting a short ball but Bumrah goes full, hits the toe of the bat and goes through to the keeper. Another close shave for him!

12:23(IST)

As if on cue, Bumrah makes the ball dance as well! Both Indian pacers would be hoping to get a breakthrough here. A short one from Bumrah catches Marcus Harris square on the helmet and as is protocol, the Australian physio runs on to the pitch to make sure that he is all right. He looks fine to continue here.

12:19(IST)

Ishant Sharma has the chance to leave his mark on the remainder of the Australian innings for the day over here. He's making the ball talk, nipping and seaming in front of the cautious Finch and Harris. The third over of the innings has concluded and Australia are 5-0.

12:14(IST)

Living dangerously! An inside edge here that could have easily gone and crashed into the stumps. Virat Kohli knows how close that was as he's back to his combative best on the field. Australia are 5-0 after two overs.

12:12(IST)

The Indian innings at the MCG was the longest that was played since 1983, when Australia had scored 555 runs against Pakistan. One thing is for sure, if Australia end up breaking that record, we will be headed for a drawn Test match. Bumrah, however has other plans as he's steaming in to bowl from the other end.

12:10(IST)

Australia are 2-0 after the end of the first over.

12:07(IST)

Ishant Sharma is ready at the top of his mark and already steaming in to bowl his first over. He beats Harris all ends up with his first ball! We are in for an interesting innings if the first ball is any indication.

12:06(IST)

And with that wicket, India declare their innings on 443. Virat Kohli has decided to put the Australian batsmen in for a few overs before the end of day's play here!

11:50(IST)

WICKET! Starc strikes, gets the wicket Australia needed here. Pant looks to go for the big heave towards mid-wicket but gets an outside edge and the ball lobs to Khawaja who completes the simplest of catches. Australia finally catch one as Pant departs for 39.

11:49(IST)

FOUR! Absolutely smoked down the ground from Rishabh Pant.That was right out of the IPL textbook, straight past Starc and it goes for a boundary. Fine shot that from Pant.

11:41(IST)

Rishabh Pant is not afraid to go for his shots here, Starc looks to target him with the short ball here but its on his hips. Pant looks to pull, doesn't get hold of it but that's atleast some positive intent. India are currently 424/5

11:37(IST)

So, Australia have taken the third new ball here! Shane Warne on commentary, calls it the most overrated thing after dancing and holding hands! Thinks its better to term it as a new rock. India are 418/5 here, will they up the scoring rate?

11:31(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Rohit Sharma completes his half century

His 10th half century in Tests, 2nd against the Australians and 2nd in Australia
His first 50+ score this year in Tests
1st 50 in 7 innings in Tests
This is his 1st 50 in 10 innings outside Asia in Tests. The last time he scored a 50 outside Asia was in 2015 against Australia at Sydney in the 2nd innings of the match (53 of 179)

11:29(IST)

50! That's the half-century up for Rohit Sharma. Not been the usual Rohit we know, reaches the landmark of 97 deliveries. Was helped by a dropped catch as well but this should do his confidence a world of good. Will he look to up the scoring rate now?

11:26(IST)
11:23(IST)

FOUR!  Sharma is inching towards his half-century, India have crossed 400, as the score now reads 403-5 at the end of the over. Sharma played that over mid-wicket with consummate ease, a nothing delivery really from Mitchell Marsh.

11:21(IST)

17 overs still left in the day. There is not much batting left for India, with Jadeja being the only player who can tonk the ball around. 53 runs have been scored in the session in 19 overs, with one wicket lost. Rahane the only casualty.

11:19(IST)

It's been a strangely gratifying day for India. While Australia have not gotten the number of wickets they'd have wanted to, India have not scored at the pace that the wicket deems. Perhaps an over-cautious approach. But there is still plenty of time left in the Test.

11:11(IST)

India are 394-5 at the end of another over.

11:08(IST)
11:06(IST)

DROP!  Simple catches are going begging this innings, latest in the line is Cummins dropping Pant at long-on. Three chances now, all off the bowling of Nathan Lyon. India get another reprieve and the score reads 293-5.

11:03(IST)

A quick single finishes off the over, and it's 391 for 5.

11:01(IST)

And almost on cue, Pant pulls Marsh for a four over square leg, standing up tall to the bowler. India's score inches towards 400.

11:01(IST)

Pant seems like he's fighting a battle with his own instincts here. He flashes and misses a ball from Mitchell Marsh and immediately chastises himself for it. The right approach? Michael Clarke doesn't think so. "Back yourself young man," he says.

10:56(IST)

Not a lucky ground for him, eh?

10:54(IST)

 FOUR!  Rishabh Pant charges down the crease and hits Marsh over extra cover to the boundary. After seeing himself in, he's finally starting to play his natural game.

LOAD MORE

Day one review: India reached 215 for 2 at stumps on the first day after winning the toss. Mayank Agarwal set the base with a fine 76 on debut. Cheteshwar Pujara (68) and Virat Kohli (47) then added an unbroken 92 for the third wicket to put India in control.

Pat Cummins got both the wickets on what was a tough outing for the bowlers on the first day. The Australian bowlers toiled without much success on a flat pitch, but did not allow India to run away with the game.

India opened with a new pair in Hanuma Vihari and Agarwal, having dropped the out of form KL Rahul and M Vijay. Vihari managed just eight runs but batted 66 balls. Agarwal was confident in his first international game, and hit eight fours and a six. Pujara and Kohli then ground the Australian attack to given India the advantage.

The India vs Australia Live Streaming will start at 5am on December 27 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Network and will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow our live blog for detailed updates and analysis on CricketNext.

 
