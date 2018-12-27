India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2 in Melbourne: Australia Trail by 435 Runs at Stumps

As if on cue, Bumrah makes the ball dance as well! Both Indian pacers would be hoping to get a breakthrough here. A short one from Bumrah catches Marcus Harris square on the helmet and as is protocol, the Australian physio runs on to the pitch to make sure that he is all right. He looks fine to continue here.
The Indian innings at the MCG was the longest that was played since 1983, when Australia had scored 555 runs against Pakistan. One thing is for sure, if Australia end up breaking that record, we will be headed for a drawn Test match. Bumrah, however has other plans as he's steaming in to bowl from the other end.
STAT ATTACK: Rohit Sharma completes his half century
His 10th half century in Tests, 2nd against the Australians and 2nd in Australia
His first 50+ score this year in Tests
1st 50 in 7 innings in Tests
This is his 1st 50 in 10 innings outside Asia in Tests. The last time he scored a 50 outside Asia was in 2015 against Australia at Sydney in the 2nd innings of the match (53 of 179)
In this Test so far, Australia have found 0.54° of seam, and 0.48° of swing.— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 27, 2018
Since 2006, Australia have found less seam than in 15 home Tests, and they've found less swing in 12.
They've never done both. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aiTmmGzU64
Three clear chances, two of them sitters, put down in the last 30-35 mins.Mental fatigue beginning to show in the Aussies— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 27, 2018
Not a lucky ground for him, eh?
Pat Cummins is the only Australian bowler in this side to average less than 30 in Tests at the MCG. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 27, 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking