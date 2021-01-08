India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2: Steve Smith 76*; India Claim Three Wickets in the Morning Session

India vs Australia (TEST)

Australia lost three wickets after a couple of short rain delays in the first session of day two of the third Test at the SCG on Friday as Ravindra Jadeja's double-strike dented Australia progress and wicket at the stroke of lunch by Jasrpit Bumrah tilted scaled in the visitor's favour. From 206/2, Australia slumped to 249/5 at lunch

Australia lost three wickets after a couple of short rain delays in the first session of day two of the third Test at the SCG on Friday as Ravindra Jadeja's double-strike dented Australia's progress and wicket at the stroke of lunch by Jasrpit Bumrah tilted the session in visitor's favour. From 206/2, Australia slumped to 249/5 at lunch. But, even though the well-set Marnus Labhuschagne departed for 91, the hosts would be buoyed by the return of a form of Steve Smith, who finally seems to have got the measure of Ravichandran Ashwin and his straighter lines to the right-handed batsman. Starting the day at 37, Smith is currently unbeaten 76 off 159 balls.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live score

After seven overs of pace with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj managing to surprise Labhuschagne and Smith with spongy bounce, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane turned to spin with Ravindra Jadeja -- who only bowled three overs on day one and the tight line of the left-arm spinner meant Australia just about meandered, ticking over the score.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

Labhuchagne and Smith looked settled though in the middle putting on a 100-run stand for the third wicket even as two rain delays, albeit short ones, had stopped play temporarily. However, the break did not seem to affect the Australian duo. Labhuchagne was patient and pounced on the loose deliveries to get runs with Jadeja operating on the shorter side for Labhuchagne. The batsman did find his range with the backfoot punches but was eventually undone by extra bounce as he moved to make room off a length delivery and went for a punch - only to edge it to first slip Rahane, who took an excellent catch.

India vs Australia: BCCI Formally Requests Relaxation of Hard Quarantine in Brisbane

A wicket against the run of play and India had the breakthrough. Matthew Wade, playing in the middle-order after opening in the first two Tests, walked in and got off in a brisk manner. Against the spinners, he happily went for the sweep, but with silly point Hanuma Vihari copping a few blows to his body, Wade was not allowed to get a move on, and that eventually led to him to come down the track to Jadeja to try and whip one over midwicket, only to scoop the ball up towards mid-on and Bumrah took a good catch. He went for 13 off 16 balls.

'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report

Smith, at the other end, went unperturbed taking two boundaries of one Jadeja over and over after Wade's departure. Green was troubled by the extra bounce generated by Ashwin, but just about managed to hang in there. Late in the session, the new ball was taken and the pacers were back and both Smith and Green and the bowlers were kept interested by the extra bounce they managed on a consistent basis. Bumrah struck for the first time in the match at the stroke of lunch, trapping Green for a 21-ball duck with a ball that jagged back in.

Brief Scores: Australia (Marnus Labhuschagne 91; Steve Smith 76*; Ravindra Jadeja 2/43) vs India